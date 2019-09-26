Pharmacists have been warned they need to meet the modern-day expectations of their two million customers annually.

Pharmacists warned they must follow a new code of conduct

The warning is set out in a new code of conduct for pharmacists by their regulator, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland.

The watchdog received a number of complaints last year including pharmacists giving the incorrect strength medication.

This type of error can lead to either an under-dose or overdose of medication, which can potentially put patient safety at risk.

Particular care should be given to the storage location of different strengths of the same medicinal product to avoid potential confusion.

Other complaints related to incorrect medication.

There were also problems around incorrect labelling.

Pharmacists should be extra vigilant in making sure that the details on the dispensing label reflect the information on the prescription. This is particularly important with regard to dosage instructions.

Key elements of the new code include:

- Put the patient first

- Act professionally

- Communicate effectively

- Work with others to deliver patient-centred care

- Show leadership

- Maintain competence

- Be open and honest

Registrar Niall Byrne said: “We encourage the public as well as pharmacists to familiarise themselves with the Code, which sets out the ethical standards that the public, patients and other healthcare professionals expect from pharmacists.

“Mandated under legislation, it builds on the previous Code to lay down the principles of good professional conduct and practice.

"Where things go wrong in that relationship between patient and pharmacist, as can sometimes happen, patients have the right to report their experience to the PSI and appropriate actions can be taken.”

