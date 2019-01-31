Pfizer staff to strike over ongoing pension dispute

Cork-based staff of pharmaceutical multi-national Pfizer will carry out strike action next month over an ongoing pension dispute.

Siptu has announced that its members based in two Cork plants will be involved in 24-hour stoppages after staff voted to reject a recommendation by the Labour Court.

Siptu said that its members would stage a 24-hour work stoppage in the Ringaskiddy plant on February 15, followed by another full day strike on February 18.

Workers represented by the trade union at the Little Island plant will also hold a 24-hour work stoppage on February 18.

Siptu has also warned that further industrial action could take place in the coming weeks.

Last week its members reject a Labour Court recommendation on amendments to their pension scheme and voted in favour of industrial action.

In a statement Pfizer said it was “disappointed” at the outcome of the union ballots which its described as “disproportionate”.

“Pfizer has accepted the Labour Court recommendation which includes enhanced terms and transitional arrangements.

“Pfizer’s defined benefit pension schemes provide benefit values at the upper end of the pension benefit range and the defined contribution scheme recommended by the Labour Court also provides pension benefits at the upper end of the scale.

“The company has allowed significant time over five years to work with colleagues on the changes to the defined benefit pension schemes.

“The Labour Court recommendation's proposals are very generous including lump sums of up to €35K, company contributions of up to 15pc of pensionable pay, early transition incentives of up to an extra 14pc of pensionable pay per annum on top of company contributions, or for those who do not transition early, 3 to 7 extra years of accrual in the defined benefit schemes based on a colleague's age at 30 June 2018 and the opportunity for colleagues over 50 on 30 June 2018 to stay in the defined benefit scheme until such time as they retire or leave the company.

“The company would also commit to funding what is accrued already in the defined benefit schemes and would continue to do so at considerable cost, so colleagues benefit from what is held in their DB pension.”

Online Editors