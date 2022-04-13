Pet crematorium gets go-ahead despite single objection from other side of the country

Aimee Keller with a miniture Schnauzer dog in her business in Ennis, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward

Planning permission has been granted for a pet crematorium in Ennis - despite an objection from a sole objector living 141 miles away.

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for local couple, Aimee and Danny Keller, to build the crematorium at Gort Road Business Park.

However, the project has been delayed by four months after an appeal was lodged against Clare County Council’s decision last November to grant planning permission by a Don Weldon from Navan, Co Meath.

Planning consultants for the Kellers, P Coleman & Associates, queried with An Bord Pleanala if ‘Don Weldon’ was a real person.

The address provided by Don Weldon is a numbered house at Ros na Ri, Commons Road, Navan.

A desktop legal investigation carried out for the Kellers on the person purporting to be Don Weldon determined that the numbered Ros na Ri dwelling is the home of a Dawn Weldon and Ms Weldon is an employee of a Trim-based pet crematorium, Pawprints Cremation.

In her submission to An Bord Pleanala, planning consultant, Mandy Coleman said the investigation involved Land Registry and Registry of Voters searches.

Speaking on Wednesday, Aimee Keller said that she was “ecstatic” to secure planning permission.

However, on the question of the Don Weldon appeal, Ms Keller stated: “I personally feel that it may not have been a bona fide appeal and I don’t think Don Weldon is a real person.

“It is very odd that someone from Navan could lodge an appeal and be concerned about local site issues such as adequate parking here.”

She said the appeal delayed the project for four months. She stated: “What is worth fighting for is worth getting.”

The submission by Ms Coleman told An Bord Pleanala that based on the findings of the investigation, “our clients have serious concerns if Don Weldon is a bona fide person particularly given the fact that Dawn Weldon who is heavily involved in the Paw Prints Pet Crematorium in Trim also lives at the same address as the appellant”.

She asked the appeals board to dismiss the appeal based on the information provided without deciding on the planning arguments in the appeal.

Don Weldon retained a Dublin-based planning consultancy to lodge a detailed 12-page appeal on his behalf.

The appeal argued: “Our client has serious reservations in relation to the proposed development in terms of the proposed use in this location, environmental impact and traffic impact of this proposal”.

The appeal also raised concerns over the site's proximity to a local school.

The consultancy did not reply to queries today concerning its dealing with Don Weldon.

In response to the request to dismiss the appeal, the appeals board inspector in the case, Adrian Ormsby, said: "It is questionable why a person living in Navan would appeal the application.

“However, the appellant has raised matters clearly related to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area and as such it is appropriate that the appeal is given its due consideration.”

The board granted planning permission after concluding that a pet crematorium was an acceptable use of the site and would not seriously injure the amenities of the area.

When contacted by phone today Dawn Weldon denied any role in the appeal against the Keller pet crematorium plan.

When told that the appeal came from her address in the same of Don Weldon, Ms Weldon denied any role in the appeal. She said: “No, 100pc not. Definitely not.

“I had nothing to do with an appeal. We knew the crematorium was going there. That was it. They got their planning, didn’t they?”

Ms Keller said she hopes that the family-run pet crematorium business will be up and running by September.

She has operated a dog grooming business, Barkingham Palace, in Ennis since 2007. She said she saw the need for a pet crematorium for Co Clare after her clients had to travel elsewhere to have their pets cremated.

Ms Keller said she was delighted with the support that she has received from local vets with a number providing letters of support to Clare County Council.