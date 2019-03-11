A PERSON has been hospitalised after a blaze broke out in Dublin City Centre this evening.

Person rushed to hospital after fire in Dublin apartment

Emergency services were called to the fire in Temple Bar shortly before 5.30pm.

A Dublin City Council spokesman told Independent.ie: "The fire which was located in an apartment near Asdill’s Row was quickly brought under control by Firefighters in Breathing apparatus, one person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

"Units remain at the scene."

Earlier this evening, gardai asked drivers to avoid the area while diversions were in place.

AA Roadwatch said in a statement on their blog: "Emergency services are blocking the left lane and bus lane of Aston Quay, before the Ha’penny Bridge due to a fire in a building.

"Take care as smoke may affect visibility."

A garda spokesperson added: "Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of an incident at Asdill's Row on Quays outbound (Hapenny Bridge) traffic outbound from Quays is heavy.

"Please use alternative routes."

