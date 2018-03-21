'People were running out, screaming' - fire crews battling massive blaze at Dublin hotel building

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Dublin hotel building tonight - but there are fears firefighters may have to enter burning hotel if equipment won't reach blaze.

A fire broke out at the Metro Hotel building in Ballymun, north Dublin shortly after 8.00pm.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, there are up to 20 units of Dublin Fire Brigade fighting it. This includes single personnel vehicles along with eight fire engines, advanced paramedics and other equipment.

It's believed the building has been evacuated, though it is not yet clear if there are any injuries. The fire fighters could be seen entering the hotel with breathing apparatus on their backs while high powered hoses battled the flames from the ground up.

General view of fire at Metro Hotel, Ballymun, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

The main source of the fire is on the eighth floor of the hotel and debris from the building are regularly breaking off and crashing onto parked vehicles below. The vicinity of the hotel is sealed off to the public with a large section of the Ballymun road closed to vehicles.

This follows concerns at the moment are that the number of turntable ladder fire appliances in the city are unable to reach the height of the flames from the outside, which at this stage look like they have affected three upper floors of the hotel. "If the turntable ladders can't reach, or can only get near, then you are looking at a situation where firefighters have to enter the building and get their equipment up all the stairs without using the lifts, and fight the fire from below," said one source.

"The hope is that the evacuation procedure went to plan, because if the fire is being fought from below the units will first try and stop it spreading to other rooms on the same floor, contain it, and then stop it spreading upwards," they added.

A hotel as new as modern as the Metro Hotel will have what are known as dry risers built into them.

The scene of the blaze in Ballymun Photo: John Sheridan/Twitter

These are internal pipe systems where fire crews can screw a fire hose onto a pipe at ground level and force water up an internal pipe to any floor, and another crew attach another hose internally to the dry riser higher up the building and fight the fire with it. This system means water gets to the fire more quickly and with greater water pressure than a system of hoses snaking up a series of stairs.

Fire fighters are now expecting that the emergency is so serious that units will be called in off shift to cover the rest of the city while the rostered resources are deployed to Ballymun. A garda helicopter is flying above the scene to access the situation and locals say that the lobby of the Metro had also experienced fire damage.

One local man said he could smell the smoke from his home. "It reeked of burning plastic and even though my windows were closed I knew something big was on fire." "When I came out to see what was happening a whole section of the upper floor was on fire. "

Anthony Flynn of the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said he was driving past the hotel shortly before 9pm when he saw a flame at the top of the building. "I was on my way home when I seen it and it was a spark of a fire, it was just about starting," he said. "The first pictures I took only the top of it was on fire," he added.

Another local man told Independent.ie: "It started around 7.30pm and I saw a little spark and saw loads of people running out of the exits, screaming for help. "It started at the third last floor and debris were falling off into the parking lot. "The fire brigade hadn't arrived yet so ran into the lobby and the alarms were blaring. The person at the reception told me she already knew and that the emergency crew were on their way.

"The smoke hit the whole building and even went into the lifts. "There were loads of people just running out. I saw one woman crying in her dressing gown with her three children. "Another man was lying on the ground and being treated by the ambulance men a little while ago."

However, it is understood that this has now spread down a number of floors of the building. The building comprises of the Metro Hotel and Apartments. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has confirmed that no homeless families were residing in the building.

#BallymunFire https://t.co/o8XN2BXxRO — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 21, 2018 Local TD Noel Rock thanked the emergency services for their work during the ongoing incident. The Fine Gael representative said: "I hope that everybody is safe but cannot be certain for the moment. "I’d like to praise the emergency workers I’ve spoken to this evening, and thank them for their work."

Gardai have also been attending the scene since 8.20pm. A garda spokesman told Independent.ie that a garda cordon is in place on the roads surrounding the hotel and traffic is being redirected elsewhere. Diversions are in place and the emergency services have warned of severe traffic delays. DFB said in a statement: "Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground."

This is the second multi story fire that emergency services have dealt with tonight, having earlier fought a blaze in an apartment block in Sandyford.

Online Editors