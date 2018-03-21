'People were running out, screaming' - fire crews battle massive blaze at Dublin hotel building

Fire crews battled a blaze at a Dublin hotel building into the early hours of Thursday morning.

A fire broke out at the Metro Hotel building in Ballymun, north Dublin shortly after 8.00pm on Wednesday night.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but up to 20 units of Dublin Fire Brigade arrived at the scene to fight it. This included single personnel vehicles along with eight fire engines, advanced paramedics and other equipment.

It's believed the building was fully evacuated, although it is not yet clear if there are any injuries. The fire fighters could be seen entering the hotel with breathing apparatus on their backs while high powered hoses battled the flames from the ground up.

General view of fire at Metro Hotel, Ballymun, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn

The main source of the fire was on the 13th floor of the hotel. Debris from the building could be seen breaking off and crashing onto parked vehicles below. The building is comprised of the Metro Hotel and Apartments.

The vicinity of the hotel was sealed off to the public with a large section of the Ballymun Road closed to vehicles for the evening. This followed concerns that the number of turntable ladder fire appliances in the city were unable to reach the height of the flames from the outside, which affected the top three floors of the hotel.

"If the turntable ladders can't reach, or can only get near, then you are looking at a situation where firefighters have to enter the building and get their equipment up all the stairs without using the lifts, and fight the fire from below," said one source.

"The hope is that the evacuation procedure went to plan, because if the fire is being fought from below the units will first try and stop it spreading to other rooms on the same floor, contain it, and then stop it spreading upwards," they added.

The scene of the blaze in Ballymun Photo: John Sheridan/Twitter

However, a hotel as new and modern as the Metro Hotel will have what are known as dry risers built into them. These are internal pipe systems where fire crews can screw a fire hose onto a pipe at ground level and force water up an internal pipe to any floor, and another crew attach another hose internally to the dry riser higher up the building and fight the fire with it.

This system means water gets to the fire more quickly and with greater water pressure than a system of hoses snaking up a series of stairs. A garda helicopter could be seen flying above the scene to access the situation.

One local man said he could smell the smoke from his home. "It reeked of burning plastic and even though my windows were closed I knew something big was on fire." "When I came out to see what was happening a whole section of the upper floor was on fire. "

Anthony Flynn of the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said he was driving past the hotel shortly before 9pm when he saw a flame at the top of the building. "I was on my way home when I seen it and it was a spark of a fire, it was just about starting," he said. "The first pictures I took only the top of it was on fire," he added.

Another local man told Independent.ie: "It started around 7.30pm and I saw a little spark and saw loads of people running out of the exits, screaming for help. "It started at the third last floor and debris were falling off into the parking lot. "The fire brigade hadn't arrived yet so ran into the lobby and the alarms were blaring. The person at the reception told me she already knew and that the emergency crew were on their way.

"The smoke hit the whole building and even went into the lifts. "There were loads of people just running out. I saw one woman crying in her dressing gown with her three children. "Another man was lying on the ground and being treated by the ambulance men a little while ago."

Social media user Kim Ni Chonmhaic offered help to those who had been impacted by the blaze. She tweeted: "If anyone around the hotel needs jumpers or blankets, we're in a car in Balcurris and have both." The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has confirmed that no homeless families were residing in the building.

#BallymunFire https://t.co/o8XN2BXxRO — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) March 21, 2018 A witness, who went by the name of Joy, told Classic Hits' 4fm that she was in shock having waited too long to react to the fire alarm. "I was in 903 when it happened," Joy said. "The alarm was going on for a long time, I didn't do anything until I realised it was going on too long.

"I called reception because I turned and the windows had opened out. "I thought it was a fault in the window and I called reception to close them. "They said there's a fire, I needed to leave my home. "I literally grabbed whatever. I was reminded of the Grenfell Tower, I thought oh my god, this is happening.

"It was just me in the house," she continued. "It was a bit shocking. I was running down and I was the only one running down. "I was shocked. The alarm was going on for so long and I hadn't done anything. "You just turn a blind eye."

She added; "It was shocking to see the 14th and 15th floor completely gone. "I just have my phone with me, that's it. We're on buses now going to a hotel. "I've lived there for two or three years. I haven't thought about the future yet, I'm just thinking, oh my god." Local TD Noel Rock thanked the emergency services for their work during the ongoing incident. The Fine Gael representative said: "I hope that everybody is safe but cannot be certain for the moment. "I’d like to praise the emergency workers I’ve spoken to this evening, and thank them for their work." This is the second multi story fire that emergency services dealt with within hours, having earlier fought a blaze in an apartment block in Sandyford.

Online Editors