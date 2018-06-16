Dart services suffered major delays last night after Liam Gallagher's gig at Malahide Castle, with impatient commuters opening doors and walking on the tracks to get home.

'People smoking, urinating and freaking out' - Commuter chaos as darts delayed following Liam Gallagher gig

There was chaos on board trains leaving Malahide station as concert-goers rushed to get home.

One commuter shared a picture of a window smashed with glass on the seats. There were also reports of people smoking in the carriage and intoxicated commuters breaking out into arguments. "We are stuck on the train packed like sardines between Malahide and Portmarnock for the last 40 minutes," one person said on Twitter.

"No word of when we will move, people smoking, urinating and freaking out." According to Irish Rail, the train came to a halt in Portmarnock after people on the train began to "interfere" with the doors.

"When people interfere with the doors and the doors can't close correctly, the train will come to a halt," Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told Independent.ie. "Because the train was then stopped for some time, people started getting impatient and started pushing the doors open and getting on to the tracks. With people walking on the line, the delays got worse."

Mr Kenny explained that the confined space on the train resulted in some anti-social behaviour which also prevented the train from moving. "It was worrying and upsetting for some customers. We apologise to all those affected and for the delays caused."

The train was taken out of service and customers were transferred on to a different Dart, operating at a reduced speed due to people walking on the tracks. Gardai and Irish Rail staff were called to the area to assist.

As a result, northbound services were also hit with delays and a Dundalk train was held at Clongriffin station for almost an hour.

