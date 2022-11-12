People on Isle of Lewis urged to check sheds and outhouses for missing Irish woman

Scottish police have urged the public on the Isle of Lewis to check sheds and outhouses for an Irish woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 56-year-old, Susan Forde, who had checked out of the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway at around 5.10pm on Sunday, October 16.

She then travelled to the Borve Country House Hotel around 15 miles north of Stornoway by taxi where she was dropped off in the car park.

However, she did not enter the hotel and she has not been seen since arriving in the carpark.

Susan is described as being of a slim build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing an orange top, a dark-coloured jacket with white lining, blue trousers or jeans, walking boots, a cream/grey coloured tammy hat and black glasses. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone who may have seen her or who knows of her whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

Sergeant Donald Macleod, of Stornoway police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as there have been no sightings or contact from Susan since she was dropped off by the taxi in Borve.

“I am asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch. I am also asking people to check sheds and outbuildings in case Susan has sought shelter.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1262.