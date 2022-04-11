‘People don’t mix with them… they are kind of afraid’: A history of the Burke family’s legal dramas

The founder of Burke Christian School in Castlebar, Martina Burke, is a fiercely determined woman who stands up for her beliefs. She is a mother of 10, and claimed during a court case her son Isaac took against NUIG in 2020 to have educated “hundreds” of children over the past three decades.

The latest episode in her family’s long-running history of public protests and high-profile legal actions saw solicitor Ammi Burke’s unfair dismissal case thrown out by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) amid chaotic scenes.

Martina Burke repeatedly interrupted and “berated” the adjudicator. Following at least five warnings and suspensions, the appeal was thrown out due to Mrs Burke’s obstructive behaviour.

During the hearing, Ammi Burke had demanded that senior counsel for the defence withdraw his remark that the Burke family was like a “travelling circus”, calling it “highly defamatory”.

“I object... How dare you call me and my mother a ‘travelling circus’,” she said.

“My family is held in very high regard in the local community in Castlebar, Co Mayo. My mother is a qualified teacher and has taught for over 30 years. It is the height of insult and a defamatory comment.”

Martina Burke is married to Sean Burke, who is an electrician. He is described as “a quiet fella” by locals in Castlebar.

One local man said: “Beyond all the protesting and shouting and roaring, people don’t know them. They stick to themselves, and none of the children has ever socialised in the town.

“I don’t know of them being involved in any sports or anything like that.

“I feel for them because Castlebar is a great town for young people. They never mixed with other kids that I know of.

“People don’t mix with them… They are kind of afraid because they bring a lot of drama. It’s sad, really.”

Mrs Burke, a qualified teacher, homeschooled all of her children and their academic achievements speak for themselves.

Last year in the High Court, Elijah Burke successfully challenged Education Minister Norma Foley’s refusal to grant him calculated grades as his mother, who taught him, would be awarding his grades.

The court heard eight of Elijah’s siblings had averaged 520 points in the Leaving Cert, and all obtained first-class honours degrees.

Other members of the Burke family have risen to prominence in recent years.

Jemima Burke, a journalism graduate, came into public awareness when her intemperate questioning of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan at a Nphet press conference went viral.

Jemima gained access to the press conference by purporting to be a journalist with The Western News, a Galway-based newspaper that ceased publication in 1926.

Members of the Burke family and their posters have become a familiar sight in Market Square in Castlebar.

They have protested about a range of issues over the years; most recently, Mayo University Hospital has been their focus.

Previously they protested the Castlebar Gay Pride parade and canvassed heavily against gay marriage.

During the abortion referendum, they took up a regular post outside then Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s constituency office.

A local representative added: “Even if you were the kind of person who enjoyed conflict, the way they carry on is hard to understand.

“Even if they were making a valid point about something, the way they go about it is horrible to watch.”

Another local said: “To give her her dues, their mother is also a very good teacher. They’ve all done very well. They also teach grinds up in the house – maths – and they’ve an excellent reputation in that regard.

“My friend’s son went to the lads for maths grinds and found them nice to deal with.”

Over the years, Martina Burke has placed advertisements in local newspapers in Mayo.

Initially, she sold religious books but in recent years she has taken out full-page advertorials for her school.

In August 2018, Mrs Burke criticised the introduction of LGBTQI+ training for school principals. She described it as an “amoral, permissive framework” that would “stigmatise modesty and inhibitions”.

“Children will be instructed to ignore parents’ values and instead look with ‘open minds’ at dangerous alternatives as God’s moral standards are traded for ‘self-made choices’,” she said.

Last November, four of the Burke siblings lost a legal case against NUI Galway over a decision to bar them for life from membership of college societies.

Isaac, Kezia, Ammi and Enoch Burke, all members of the Christian Union Society (CUS) in 2014, alleged discrimination on the grounds of their religion. However, the college maintained the ban had nothing to do with religion.

The court heard the Burkes distributed flyers against gay marriage, which implicitly connected gay marriage to paedophilia and incest. Some fellow students had complained about the leaflets and flyers.

Judge Raymond Groarke found many procedural flaws in the University Societies Co-ordinating Group’s handling of the case.

However, he found “serious aggravating circumstances”, including the failure of the Burkes to co-operate with the investigation, their efforts to hinder it and their failure to give a truthful account of matters.

He also found that accounts had been fabricated and CUS funds had been misused.

In February, Martina, Jemima and Josiah Burke were physically removed by gardaí in highly distressing scenes at Mayo’s Coroner’s Court in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Coroner Pat O’Connor described the Burkes as a disgrace to the country after they repeatedly disrupted the inquest of teenager Sally Maaz (17), who died of Covid-19 in Mayo University Hospital in 2020.

On the first day of evidence, after several witnesses had already given evidence, Jemima Burke stood up and began interrupting proceedings.

Mr O’Connor told her he was not prepared to listen to her “ranting and raving”.

“You have contacted me by telephone, and I told you I am not prepared to have you or your mother or any of your supporters interfere with the proper investigation of the death of this unfortunate Sally Maaz,” he said.

Jemima Burke continued to shout and move around the court.

Martina Burke then stood up and began shouting and disrupting the proceedings.

Johan Verbruggen, the solicitor for the Maaz family, also pleaded with the Burkes on behalf of the Maaz family to stop disrupting the hearing.

In a fractious exchange, Mr O’Connor said: “You are the perversion of all that is right and righteous. Think of this poor family that you are causing such hurt.”

At this point, both Martina and Jemima Burke were removed from the court by gardaí.

Both women appeared to drag their heels along the floor but left peacefully.

On the second day of evidence, both women and Josiah Burke again caused a protracted disturbance, leaving Sally Maaz’s mother in tears.

As evidence was being heard, Martina Burke stood up, threw her hands in the air and shouted, “This is criminal” and “this is a mockery”.

As gardaí attempted to quell the disturbance and lead her from the courtroom, she shouted, “We are not leaving. We are not leaving.”

Josiah Burke shouted: “How dare you pull me out of this court. This court is a sham.”

As gardaí escorted them out, Martina Burke appeared to place herself on the ground, forcing the gardaí to drag her along the ground, holding her under her arms. Josiah followed suit and had to be slowly pulled along the ground as he gave intermittent shouts of disapproval.

Garda Superintendent Joe McKenna returned to the hearing and asked Mr O’Connor for a minute to compose himself as he wished to address the

court.

“I would like to apologise to the Maaz family, who have no connection whatsoever with the Burke family and who unfortunately had to suffer and endure outrageous behaviour,” he said, adding that the Burkes’ actions were “coming from another agenda”.

“It has nothing to do with the inquest here today,” he said. “I am sorry that we had to take that action, but we had no alternative.”

The Burke family continued to protest outside the courthouse after their ejection.

Mr O’Connor thanked Supt McKenna and gardaí who were present in the courthouse throughout the inquest, saying that they

had acted in exemplary fashion.

“It is regrettable in the extreme that there are extremists of that nature who are parasites of society, who think that in some way or another they are above the law,” he said.

“I find it difficult that there are people who can put a family like Mr and Mrs Maaz and their daughters through the horror they have put them through yesterday and today.”

The inquest into Sally Maaz’s death will conclude today.

The Burke family did not respond when contacted for comment by the Irish Independent.