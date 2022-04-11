| 8.6°C Dublin

‘People don’t mix with them… they are kind of afraid’: A history of the Burke family’s legal dramas

Mayo’s Burke family have a long history of protests and courtroom dramas

Legal actions: Martina, Ammi and Isaac Burke arrive at the WRC at Lansdowne House in Dublin last month. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Legal actions: Martina, Ammi and Isaac Burke arrive at the WRC at Lansdowne House in Dublin last month. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eavan Murray

The founder of Burke Christian School in Castlebar, Martina Burke, is a fiercely determined woman who stands up for her beliefs. She is a mother of 10, and claimed during a court case her son Isaac took against NUIG in 2020 to have educated “hundreds” of children over the past three decades.

The latest episode in her family’s long-running history of public protests and high-profile legal actions saw solicitor Ammi Burke’s unfair dismissal case thrown out by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) amid chaotic scenes.

