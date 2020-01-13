'People are scared to leave their own homes' - taxi driver (30s) injured in Drogheda shooting

Several shots were fired at a taxi on the bridge on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda at around 6.20pm.

A garda spokesman said: "The driver of Taxi, a man understood to be in his late 30s injured in the shooting, has been removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

"His injuries are not thought to be life threatening."

A local grandmother told Independent.ie that Drogheda has become inundated by violence in recent years



Helen Finnegan said her 11-year-old grandson was lucky not to be on the bridge at the time of the shooting.



"He wanted to go to the local skate park this evening, but for some reason I had a very bad feeling about it," she said.



"It was a good thing too because he would have been crossing the bridge at the time this happened.



"It's like this town is getting worse by the day. People are scared to leave their own homes, and for good reason too.



"I hate to say it but I can't see an end to all this violence."

Another woman described how she heard a number of loud bangs when walking through the centre of the town.



"When I heard it I knew perfectly well what it was," she said.



"Luckily nobody was shot in the crossfire.



"It's like everyone who lives here is constantly on high alert. You just don't know what's going to happen next."

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.

More to follow...

Online Editors