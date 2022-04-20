People are returning to parts of Ukraine that are now free from Russian occupation, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

People are returning to parts of Ukraine that are now free from Russian occupation, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin said that the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal had told him during an hour-long meeting at Shannon Airport on Wednesday that a number of people who fled the war-torn country are now returning to areas that Russian forces have retreated from.

He said that up to 25,000 refugees from Ukraine have now arrived in Ireland, describing it as the “largest amount of displaced people ever to come into Ireland in such a quick and rapid timeframe”.

Speaking after his meeting with Mr Shmyhal, who stopped in Shannon while travelling to Washington DC for meetings with politicians and financial institutions, Mr Martin said: “At this stage, it's very difficult to be definitive about this.

"For example, the prime minister was already talking in terms of quite a number of people returning to those parts of Ukraine now that are free from Russian presence and military presence,” he said.

“But a lot will depend on the course of the war, the nature of it and it's very difficult to be certain about numbers.”

Mr Martin said the Government wants to turn around accommodation pledges to the Irish Red Cross more quickly than they have been to date. He said that more facilities are coming on track and that local authorities are carrying out a reconfiguration of some buildings to provide accommodation.

He said that facilities like Millstreet Arena in Cork were close to being deployed for those arriving in the country, describing the situation as “very challenging indeed”.

Mr Martin said that local authorities were being provided with support and that the Government would respond to any further requests. “We’ll certainly do what we can to be supportive,” he said.

He said that Mr Shmyhal was clear during their meeting that “there is a deliberate strategy on behalf of Putin, to literally bomb people out of Ukraine, to create so much terror, that people will flee and so for him the challenges for Europe in terms of displaced people leaving is something he [Putin] wants to create”.

Mr Martin described this approach as “shocking and scandalous” on the part of the Vladimir Putin regime, and said it is a “crime against humanity”.

“Very clearly the strategy of the Putin regime is not just in terms of killing people, but also causing huge international instability around energy and around food,” he said.

“So, for example, the largest grain silos in Ukraine have all been levelled, so there’s a very clear strategic objective there to create a food crisis on top of the energy crisis.”

Mr Martin said that the Ukrainian prime minister asked for continued global financial support as well as backing for his country to be allowed to join the EU, which the Taoiseach said had “strong proactive support” from Ireland. They also discussed a sixth round of EU sanctions. Mr Martin said Ireland was strongly supportive of further sanctions against Russia.