'People are missing - mothers and daughters, father and sons' - Irishwoman in Greece on wildfires that have killed at least 74

An Irishwoman living in Greece has described the devastation as wildfires in Athens have killed at least 74 people, saying that the remains of people who died embracing their loved ones have been found.

Greece has entered a three-day national mourning period as the death toll following the fires has climbed to at least 74, while more than 150 are being treated in hospital and dozens of others remain missing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that they are providing consular assistance to a number of people in Athens, where at least 74 people have died during wildfires.

However, they would not be drawn on whether they were injured in the wildfires.

Irishwoman Terry Corden lives around a 30 minute drive from where the wildfires are and she has spoken about the tragic situation.

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Liveline this afternoon, she said: "The winds were horrendous yesterday so everything is charred, if you look at photos of cars they're just gone and there's nothing to be seen.

"People are missing - mothers and daughters, father and sons, people are putting up Facebook posts asking if people have seen their family members.

"I don't think we'll know for a few days exactly how many people have died because there are a lot of people missing.

"They need medicine, they need blood, they need antibiotics, it's terrible...

"The winds today are not as high so the fire is controlled in some places but if there's not enough water thrown on it it can start again.

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

"The worst thing here is obviously the loss of life but after that it's that people have lost absolutely everything."

She also candidly discussed some of the heartbreaking stories that have emerged.

"People have gone missing, they're (the emergency services) finding bodies charred in the area.

"They found a group of about 25 people, mothers and children, who had tried to run for it and didn't make it and were found embracing each other.

"Because there were very, very high winds yesterday, from what I've read the fire ran through the area in about an hour and a half.

"People died, people ran into the sea and some didn't make it, they were literally just a few feet away, it's horrendous...

"I watched the news and I just cried, I heard firemen went into a house and found a mother and a daughter, what can you say?

"People are burnt in their cars, beside their cars, I don't think anyone has ever seen anything like this before, certainly not in Greece anyway," she said.

Ms Corden also said that communities will face huge challenges following the fires.

She explained: "Everyone knows Greece has gone through hell and is still going through hell, this part of Athens is not where many foreign tourists go on holiday, it's mostly where Greeks go on holidays and now people have lost everything in just over an hour.

A house burns as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

"Due to the ongoing economic problems in Greece, I think those who lost their homes may not be able to rebuild them.

"A lot of people are unemployed and you can just see everything going down the drain in an hour or two."

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has issued advice for Irish people who may be affected.

He tweeted: "Our condolences with Greece at this difficult time. Irish citizens in region should keep up to date with local media + follow advice of Greek authorities in affected areas.

"Irish citizens affected can contact Irish Embassy in Athens +30 210 723 2771 or my Dept +353 1 408 2000."

The Irish Travel Agents Association has issued a warning to holidaymakers who may be travelling to the region.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA said: “This particularly region isn’t a main destination for Irish tourists.

People on holiday in this area are advised to monitor news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, their travel company or their accommodation providers.”

He continued to say: “Anyone due to travel imminently to the areas affected should speak to their travel company or accommodation provider.”

"The country is going through an unspeakable tragedy," Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a televised address. "Today, Greece is mourning and we are declaring three days of national mourning in the memory of those who perished," he said.

The inferno was by far Greece's worst since fires devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens. It broke out in Mati, east of Athens, late Monday afternoon and was still burning in some areas on Tuesday.

Asimina Psalti, 87, sits outside her burned-out house in Mati east of Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Emergency crews found one group of 26 victims, some of them youngsters, lying close together near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach.

"They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn't make it in time. Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced," Nikos Economopoulos, the head of Greece's Red Cross, told Skai TV.

The strong smell of charred buildings and trees lingered in the air in parts of Mati on Tuesday, where white smoke rose from smouldering fires.

"Residents and visitors in the area did not escape in time even though they were a few metres from the sea or in their homes," fire brigade spokeswoman Stavroula Maliri said.

Coastguard vessels and other boats rescued almost 700 people who had managed to get to the shoreline and pulled another 19 survivors and six dead bodies from the sea, the coastguard said.

One of the youngest victims was thought to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation, officials said. Of the at least 94 people injured, 11 were in intensive care, and 23 were children, they added.

Smoke fills the sky as a member of the emergency services blocks a road near Kineta (AP)

Mati, 29 km (18 miles) east of the capital, is a popular spot for Greek holiday-makers, particularly pensioners and children at camps. Poland said two of its citizens, a mother and her son, were among the victims.

Greece's fire brigade said the intensity and spread of the wildfire at Mati had slowed on Tuesday as winds died down, but it was still not fully under control.

Greece issued an urgent appeal for help to tackle fires that raged out of control in several places across the country, destroying homes and disrupting major transport links.

Cyprus and Spain offered assistance after Greece said it needed air and land assets from European Union partners.

"Our thoughts go to Greece and the victims of the terrible fires," French President Emmanuel Macron said in tweets published in French and Greek. Forest fires are also raging in Sweden.

Authorities said they would use an unmanned drone from the United States to monitor and track any suspicious activity.

Tsipras and Greek officials have expressed misgivings at the fact that several major fires broke out at the same time.

Wildfires are not uncommon in Greece, and a relatively dry winter helped create the current tinder-box conditions. It was not immediately clear what ignited the fires.

A hillside of homes was gutted by flames east of Athens. A mayor said he saw at least 100 homes and 200 vehicles burning.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Online Editors