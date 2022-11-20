Pensioner who died in early morning house fire named

Tributes have been paid to a man in his 70s who died in a house fire this morning.

He has been named locally as Christy Brown, who lived alone on River Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and is being investigated.

Mr Brown was originally from Ardfinnan in Co Tipperary, around 15 km away.

He was retired and is understood to have worked in the building trade.

Independent Clonmel councillor Richie Molloy paid tribute to Mr Brown, saying: “All this gentleman’s neighbours are shocked. We send sympathies to his family and friends at such a sad end of a life.”

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on River Street in the town just after 6.30am on Sunday.

It is believed Mr Brown may have died from smoke inhalation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the fire was brought under control.

His body was removed to Tipperary University Hospital and a post mortem will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Deputy Mayor and Fine Gael councillor for Clonmel, John Fitzgerald, told Independent.ie he was “very saddened” to hear of the death of the elderly man.

“This seems to have been a tragic accident that has had a very unfortunate outcome,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

“Obviously we send our condolences to the next of kin at this time.”