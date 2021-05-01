Pensioner viciously beaten to death while watching TV at his Dublin flat is named

A garda outside the apartment at Robinson’s Court, Cork Street, where body was found (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

THE pensioner found beaten to death in his Dublin home on Thursday has been named locally as Kwok Ping Cheng.

Mr Cheng, who was aged in his 70s and originally from Hong Kong, was found dead in his home in Robinson’s Court off Cork Street in the city centre on Thursday morning.

His body was discovered by a care worker who had called to the property.

The post-mortem has yet to be completed but gardaí suspect he was beaten to death with a blunt instrument and a weapon was found at the scene.

The victim’s body was found in the sitting room of his home and it is believed he was attacked while watching television sometime after midnight.

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into his death.

Mr Cheng had extensive injuries to his head and upper neck.

It is suspected he may have been killed by someone who broke into his home through a window.

It is understood gardaí were in contact with members of Mr Cheng’s family yesterday to inform them of his death.

The scene of the brutal killing is a small social housing development in Dublin’s Liberties with elderly residents.

Neighbours of Mr Cheng said he was a quiet man who lived alone in the flat for a number of years but would always say hello to locals.

“He was always there up at the deli getting his rolls,” one said. “He was a lovely. He was always saying hi. And you’d have a nice little conversation with him, when you saw him.”

Another added: “I last saw him Friday.

“I just knew him to say hi. He’d never pass you by.

“I’m not too sure if he lived with anyone else.

“He kept himself to himself but I always saw him coming in and out.

“He was always on his own, I never saw him with anyone else.

“He wouldn’t have got into trouble with anybody.”

Another man who said he lived nearby, John Kelly (66), said he knew the victim from the area.

“I didn’t know his name but I knew him from being in the pub, having a drink,” Mr Kelly said.

The small social housing development was the scene of another killing more than four years ago.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in or passing by the Robinson’s Court area of Cork Street between 6pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

