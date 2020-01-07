A PENSIONER is fighting for his life after a collision with a cyclist while he was out walking in Tipperary.

A PENSIONER is fighting for his life after a collision with a cyclist while he was out walking in Tipperary.

Pensioner in a critical condition after collision with a cyclist in Tipperary

The accident occurred at around 6.30pm on Monday on the N24 Limerick-Waterford road at Glenconnor Upper outside Clonmel.

A man, in his mid 70s and who lives locally, suffered serious injuries in the collision with the cyclist as he was out walking.

The circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with serious head injuries.

The pensioner is currently in a critical condition.

Garda forensic collision investigators carried out a technical examination at the scene.

Clonmel Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Officers particularly want to speak to any road users who may have camera footage from dash-cams and who were travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors