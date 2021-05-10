Shoppers used to boast about their €5 fashion bargains scooped at Penneys.

However today the show-off boast changed to a grandstanding brag of 'I've got a 7am shopping slot in Penneys.'

Being first through the doors at 7am took on a whole new 'trophy' aspect today and the zeal was truly real on Mary Street where store manager, Philip Bergin reported a 100pc show for the first tranche of appointments for day one.

The first queue through the door comprised mostly of female shoppers, with some mothers bringing along their kids, dressed in their school uniforms for some breakfast time retail.

Expand Close Mannequin in Penneys Mary's Street / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mannequin in Penneys Mary's Street

Teenage school girls shopped the rails before heading off to the classroom.

Read More

Seam-free cycling shorts and cropped tops, designer-look handbags and matching Co-ord sets were high on the shopping lists along with clothes from the newly expanded children's wear range.

Irish mammies did what they do best and bought for the kids as a priority.

The 'Simple Days' range located on the lower ground floor attracted lots of attention for its themed baby mats, play teepee and a furry sheep rocker which one mum thought looked like the one Kris Jenner has in her living room.

Dawn had barely broken on Dublin's Mary Street when the hardcore Penneys fans went in for the fast fashion kill an hour after first light.

So what did they buy?

Once inside the front door, the high fashion crew took a sharp 90 degree turn right into the 'Trend Room' where Mediterranean colours in the 'Joyful Gelato' range proved a real magnet.

Enthusiastic hands reached for the lilac 'Power' blazer but the biggest attraction of the day for the fashionistas was undoubtedly the pink and white square shouldered, gingham-style check boucle jacket with super shiny silver buttons, also €30.

Katie Walsh from Harold's Cross (pictured) headed to the tills delighted with two big bags.

Her haul included the pink and lilac jackets, summer bits and pieces and two pairs of heels.

After her 7am shopping spree, Katie was back in time to start working from home at 8.30am.

Other hubs of interest in store were the hair products from Dublin-born hairdresser to the stars, and the Kardashians, Andrew Fitzsimons.

His latest AF range launched last month in the UK so interest was huge, especially in his root concealer in four shades at €3.50 because not everyone has snagged a hair appointment.

Summer suiting and slogan tees were popular with curious shoppers n menswear.

Downstairs in homewares, shoppers were scooping up armfuls of faux roses costing from €1.50 and shopped for natural bedlinen and sustainable kitchen products like Beeswax paper (€8).

Shoppers had 45 minutes to browse and shop and the experience before I. Left at 8.45 was remarkable calm.

All 36 Penneys stores around the country have extended opening hours this week and by breakfast time today, 9,800 shopping appointments had been booked to shop in the Mary Street store.