Pelé: President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to the footballer’s ‘remarkable talent’ and goal scoring feats

President Michael D Higgins has led the Irish tributes to sporting legend Pelé tonight.

“It is with a deep sense of sadness that members of the football family throughout the world will have heard of the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, universally known and loved as Pelé,” he said in a statement.

“It is particularly poignant that Pelé should have died so soon after the World Cup, that greatest stage which he graced like no other. From his goals seen in black and white as a 17 year old in Sweden in 1958 to his technicolour triumph with arguably the greatest ever Brazilian team in Mexico twelve years later in 1970, Pelé’s name will always be synonymous with the World Cup as its only three time winner.

“Indeed his name will forever be synonymous with football itself, as perhaps the greatest player ever to play the game. In addition to his remarkable talent and record breaking goal scoring feats, the sheer joy with which he embraced the game will continue to inspire and bring people to the sport for generations to come.

“That was a spirit which he brought beyond the pitch and reflected in his life after retirement, where he lent support to many humanitarian causes,” he said.

President Higgins said he had the pleasure of meeting Pelé on a number of occasions in the 1980s and 1990s and their last meeting was on a working visit to Mexico in 2013 in Guadalajara.

"In each of our meetings I was struck by that same sense of joy with which he graced the football pitch.

“May I express my sympathies to his wife Marcia Aoki, to his children, to his wider family and to all his many friends and admirers throughout the world.”

Meanwhile football legend Paul McGrath said on social media that he saddened to hear the news and described Pelé as “one of my hero’s.”

The footballer passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo at the age of 82.

Meanwhile the FAI stated it: “Is deeply saddened to learn of the death of the great Pelé, a man who left such a wonderful impression every time he visited Ireland. Our condolences to our Brazilian friends here at home and to football fans across the world on this sad day for our game.”

Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne said online: “Deeply saddened to hear of Pelé’s passing: three time World Cup winner, philanthropist & inspiration to all who play “the beautiful game.

“Pelé visited Ireland a number of times, including Meath in 2009, where he officially opened Dunboyne AFC. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Singer Nicky Byrne posted a photograph of himself hugging Pelé and wrote online: “I was lucky enough to meet Pelé at Soccer Aid some years ago. A moment I’ll never forget. Condolences to his family at this time. Rest in peace Pelé.”