Pedestrian seriously injured following collision involving lorry

A PEDESTRIAN has been seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Waterford.

The accident occurred just outside Dungarvan on the main N25 Cork road around 9pm.

It is understood the incident involved two pedestrians and a lorry.

One is understood to have sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and, to facilitate their work, Gardaí closed the road and traffic diversions were put in place.

Paramedics were working to stabilise the condition of the injured person to allow for their transfer to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Dungarvan Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

