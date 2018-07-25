A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a truck this afternoon.

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by a truck

The incident happened at around 2.15pm at the R135 Phibsboro Rd outside Phibsboro Shopping Centre in Dublin this afternoon.

The pedestrian has been taken to the Mater Hospital and their condition is unknown.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.

The road is currently closed from the North Circular Road junction to Connaught St and diversions are in place.

Gardai have asked motorists to take an alternative route if possible.

