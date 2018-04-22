Pedestrian left with 'life-changing' injuries following Sunday morning road traffic accident

A councillor has expressed her shock and dismay after an early morning crash in north Belfast left a pedestrian with life-changing injuries.

A car hit a number of parked vehicles on the Ballysillan Road before then hitting a pedestrian at around 3am.

The man - aged in his 40s - was taken to hospital with severe head and facial injuries. PUP councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston described the scene as "horrific" on Sunday morning.

"There is so much debris," the Belfast councillor told the Belfast Telegraph, "it is a horrific scene. "Residents said they heard three loud bangs and one of them was the car hitting the pedestrian. There was a passing taxi at the time and thankfully there was a nurse inside who was able to administer first aid on the scene before the ambulance arrived.

"People will only be waking up to find their cars damaged and will have no idea what happened. But all our thoughts will be with the pedestrian. "Police have said they are treating this as very serious."

The crash comes just days after mother of two Lisa Gow lost her life not far from Sunday's crash scene on the Ballysillan Road. She was hit by a stolen car. Councillor Corr-Johnston added: "There is a really dark cloud hanging over the community... this is just hard to stomach, I don't know where to begin to process this never mind comment on it.

"I am shocked, angry and frustrated. But the people of Ballysillan have hearts of lions and they will once again show that in the wake of this horrific incident.

"Sunday is a day for families and people coming together and my thoughts go out to all those involved."

Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman and have appealed for anyone with information, video or pictures to contact investigators. The Ballysillan Road has been reopened.

Belfast Telegraph