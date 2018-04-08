Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on motorway in early hours
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man, whose age is as yet unknown, was hit by the car at around 3.30am on the M9 motorway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident occurred between junctions 2 and 3, close to Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Road closures are in place to facilitate a forensic examination of the crash site.
Northbound traffic is being directed off the motorway at Junction 3 (Athy).
Online Editors