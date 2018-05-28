News Irish News

Monday 28 May 2018

Pedestrian injured after being struck by a bus in Dublin

Stock photo
Stock photo

Kathy Armstrong

A pedestrian is understood to have been injured after being struck by a bus this afternoon.

The incident happened on Dublin's Aston Quay outbound at O'Connell Bridge.

Gardai have said that emergency services were at the scene and advised motorists to "expect delays."

A spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are at the scene along with Dublin Fire Brigade and Ambulance services at a RTC on Aston Quay.

"A pedestrian has been knocked down and is receiving treatment at scene. Aston Quay outbound is currently expecting delays."

More to follow...

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News