Pedestrian injured after being struck by a bus in Dublin
A pedestrian is understood to have been injured after being struck by a bus this afternoon.
The incident happened on Dublin's Aston Quay outbound at O'Connell Bridge.
Gardai have said that emergency services were at the scene and advised motorists to "expect delays."
A spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are at the scene along with Dublin Fire Brigade and Ambulance services at a RTC on Aston Quay.
"A pedestrian has been knocked down and is receiving treatment at scene. Aston Quay outbound is currently expecting delays."
More to follow...
Online Editors