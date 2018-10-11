Pedestrian (80s) killed in road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating and appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating and appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Woodside Grove, Rathfarnham on 10 October at approximately 4.40pm.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s was fatally injured and pronounced dead at scene.

Her body was removed to the Mortuary, Tallaght Hospital for postmortem.

The female driver, also in her 80s was taken to St James Hospital with minor injuries.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and the road has since re-opened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station

Online Editors