Pedestrian (60s) killed after crash involving truck in Kildare

A pedestrian died today following a fatal traffic collision in Kildare this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at 7.15am today outside a business premises in Carbury.

The collision involved a male pedestrian and an articulated lorry. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the local Morgue where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded their examination of the scene and the area has now fully reopened.

Irish Independent