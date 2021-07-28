Pedestrian (60s) dies after road collision in Kildare

A man in his 60s has died in a road traffic collision this morning in Co Kildare.

The accident occurred on the R407 road between Clane and Kilcock shortly after midnight.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian (60s) was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

A section of the R407 road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R407 (Clane to Kilcock road) between 11.45pm last night and 12.15am this morning, and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.