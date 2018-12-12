Pedestrian (33) in critical condition after collision with van

A pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision with a van in Hospital, Co Limerick

A pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision with a van in Hospital, Co Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for information following the accident at around 5.40pm on the town's Main Street.

The 33-year-old man was seriously injured and rushed to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place, it is expected to stay closed until at least tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors