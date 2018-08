Pedestrian (30s) in serious condition after bus collision in city centre

Independent.ie

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a bus in Dublin.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/pedestrian-30s-in-serious-condition-after-bus-collision-in-city-centre-37252980.html

https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article37190955.ece/adee9/AUTOCROP/h342/founddead