Monday 12 February 2018

Pedestrian (30s) hospitalised after he was struck by a car in south Dublin

Road closed and diversions in place. Stock image
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of a collision after a male pedestrian (30s) was struck by a car in Sandyford this afternoon.

A male pedestrian in his 30s was involved in a collision with a car on the Blackthorn Avenue in Sandyford, according to gardai.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to St Vincent's Hospital.

His condition is not yet known.

There is no traffic between Blackthorn Drive to Blackthorn Avenue and local diversions are in place as a result of the incident.

AA Roadwatch have also confirmed the road is closed.

More to follow...

Online Editors

