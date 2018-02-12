Pedestrian (30s) hospitalised after he was struck by a car in south Dublin
Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of a collision after a male pedestrian (30s) was struck by a car in Sandyford this afternoon.
A male pedestrian in his 30s was involved in a collision with a car on the Blackthorn Avenue in Sandyford, according to gardai.
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was taken to St Vincent's Hospital.
His condition is not yet known.
There is no traffic between Blackthorn Drive to Blackthorn Avenue and local diversions are in place as a result of the incident.
AA Roadwatch have also confirmed the road is closed.
#DUBLIN Blackthorn Rd in Sandyford Ind Est remains closed between Blackthorn Ave & Carmanhall Rd due to a crash. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 12, 2018
Online Editors