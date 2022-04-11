Pay rises to match inflation to be sought at over 2,500 companies

PAY rises to match the cost of living will be demanded for workers in over 2,500 companies as inflation is set to hit 8pc.

Following a meeting of sector organisers, Siptu said its members across the private sector will renegotiate existing pay deals that fall short of inflation.

“In negotiations with employers across the economy, our members will seek increases that will offset the sharp rise in the costs of living in Ireland,” said Siptu deputy general secretary, Gerry McCormack.

“We will also re-renegotiate earlier deals that are no longer sufficient to recompense workers for the increase in inflation.”

However, he said the union would not pursue increases where businesses may not be able to afford “unsustainable” pay claims.

“However, we have also witnessed gouging over recent months which is unjustified, and which suggests that there are business people who are raising prices above the inflation rate solely to increase profits at the expense of their customers,” he said.

“The sharp rise in living costs, including energy prices, is largely driven by external factors and is not caused by working people and their families, many of whom are now struggling to pay for their rent, mortgage, fuel and other basic needs. The 14pc increase in house prices is creating real hardship and deepening the housing and homeless crisis.”

He said the union has urged the Government to increase the €500 limit that employers can give in tax-free vouchers to €1,000, which could be paid in lieu of increases.

Mr McCormack said the Government should also raise the minimum wage to the living wage and protect vulnerable citizens by increasing social welfare and state pension rates.

