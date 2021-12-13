Pay rises of up to 4.5pc to be demanded for private sector workers next year

PAY rises up to 4.5pc should be sought for private sector workers next year, according to guidance issued by trade union leaders today.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Private Sector Committee has advised that wage demands ranging from 2.5pc to 4.5pc are lodged with employers in its guidance on pay negotiations in 2022.

In a bulletin issued after a meeting today, it said inflationary pressures have been building in recent months.

Read More

“It is imperative that workers share fairly in the gains from economic recovery,” it said.

It said the main factors contributing to inflation are transport costs, which make a 39pc contribution that is mainly reflected in higher diesel and petrol prices.

Housing and home energy coats make up 36pc, due chiefly to higher rents and the cost of home heating and electricity, while 12pc is due to restaurant and hotel prices.

“Overall, we can see that the bounce-back in energy costs is the main contributor to inflation,” it said.

The committee said the economy recovery is “picking up steam” and rapid economic growth is likely in 2022.

It said retail sales rose 9pc between October 2019 and the same month this year and noted projections that personal consumption will grow strongly as “pent-up demand increases and household savings unwind”.

However, it said this strong projection assumes minimal economic disruption from Covid-related lockdowns.

It said PUP recipients fell below 55,000 by the end of October, but could rise in December to January due to the impact of restrictions.

It also said the number or recipients should decline again after that.

The bulletin noted that there is evidence of labour shortages in areas like driving, software and construction and vacancy rates are at their highest recorded levels since at least 2008.

It said wages will need to grow by more than 2pc next year to keep pace with the cost of living, with only increases beyond this representing “real” wage increases.

“Having regard to the commentary in the earlier sections of this bulletin it is clear that unions in the private sector would be justified in seeking baseline minimum pay increases in the region of 2.5pc to 4.5pc in 2022,” it said.

“In approaching pay bargaining unions should have particular regard to the disproportionate impact of inflation on lower paid workers.”

Co-director at the Nevin Economic Research Institute, Tom McDonnell, commented: “If wages don’t increase by at least 2.5pc, it means wages are falling in real terms.

“It’s only wage increases above that that are real wage increases. We would see these are pretty reasonable wage claims. It is important that everyone benefit from the recovery. That means businesses, but workers as well. It can’t just be batten down the hatches. Wages have to be part of that.”