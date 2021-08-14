Paul Williams: While spotlight was on Daniel Kinahan, the gardaí quietly went after The Monk

The arrest in Spain of gang boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch on foot of an extradition warrant to face a murder charge is a most dramatic breakthrough in the five-year investigation of the notorious Regency Hotel attack.

The once-powerful criminal mastermind had become something of a pimpernel figure who had successfully kept out of sight as he moved around Europe since fleeing the country in 2016.

Hutch and his associates had grown confident that he would never face criminal charges arising out of the incident during which a five-member hit squad – including three dressed as a Garda Swat team armed with AK-47s – stormed a boxing weigh-in organised by Daniel Kinahan on February 5, 2016.

The plan was to kill the cartel boss and his top-tier lieutenants in retaliation for the murder of the Monk’s nephew, Gary Hutch. Kinahan had also sent a hit team to murder Hutch in Lanzarote on New Year’s Eve 2015. But Kinahan and his henchmen managed to escape, with the exception of David Byrne, who was shot dead. The attack was the most spectacular miscalculation of Hutch’s long and successful criminal career.

Gardaí believe that while he was not physically involved in the actual attack, it was organised by Hutch. He was allegedly waiting at a local sports ground with other associates who then drove the hit team away from the scene in a convoy of taxis.

The audacious daytime attack unleashed an unprecedented cycle of vengeful bloodletting by the cartel’s army of killers, who claimed another 15 lives, bringing the total body count to 18. In the massive counter-offensive spearheaded by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) the Kinahan organisation has been brought to its knees.

More than 60 gang members are serving long prison sentences here and in the UK, for crimes ranging from murder and conspiracy to murder, to possession of firearms, drug trafficking and money laundering.

But while the whole public focus was on Daniel Kinahan and his mob, detectives at Ballymun station quietly continued their slow, dogged investigation of the Regency Hotel outrage.

They were shattered by the tragic death of the officer leading the enquiry, Det Supt Colm Fox, which ultimately led to the collapse in 2019 of the trial of the Monk’s nephew Patrick Hutch – Gary Hutch’s brother – for the murder of David Byrne.

Late last year the investigation team finally completed a file for the DPP recommending that the Monk face the same charge as his nephew. A number of other individuals have also been charged in connection with the attack.

In March the DPP decided that the Garda had enough evidence with which to charge the former criminal mastermind. Other charges, relating to conspiracy to murder, possession of firearms and leadership of a criminal organisation, may also be preferred.

Gardaí suspect that the fugitive crime boss had prior knowledge of the impending move to seek a European Arrest Warrant and vanished before the Spanish police could arrest him in April.

It was thought he had left Spain for Eastern Europe where it was easier to hide.

But the Monk’s days of running came to a shuddering halt on Thursday afternoon when he was arrested in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

There was considerable surprise amongst gardaí that the enigmatic godfather had been staying in the area which is popular with the Irish and where the Kinahan cartel once had their base.

For a man who is known for his rigid self-discipline, innate cleverness and meticulous planning it was, to say the least, extremely careless of him.

A specialist police unit, working closely with gardaí, located Hutch at an address in the resort and had him under surveillance for a number of days before they detained him.

Now he is facing the certainty of being extradited to Ireland in the future to stand trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

His associates have already said that he will fight his extradition in the Spanish courts, but gardaí believe that will merely delay the inevitable as there is a compelling case to support his forced repatriation.

Hutch’s capture underlines the old adage that you can run but you can’t hide – not even the most clever and resourceful criminal in gangland.

The Monk’s last recorded conviction was in 1983 when he was jailed for malicious damage to a car used in a robbery. He was released in December 1985 and swore never to return to prison.

He became one of the country’s best known criminals and earned celebrity gangster status after masterminding some of the biggest, most meticulously planned cash heists in Irish history – his three top ‘jobs’ alone netted the equivalent of €13.5m in today’s money.

In the eyes of the law, the clever crime boss was not so much untouchable as uncatchable. But the Regency was a step to far.

His arrest illustrates that while the wheels of justice may grind slowly, once they have started to turn nothing will stop the process, no matter how long that it takes.

That has already been proven after it took gardaí over a decade to finally smash the brutal Murder Inc gang in Limerick. Patience and dogged perseverance over several years eventually broke down the wall of silence surrounding the mob’s psychotic leaders who were jailed for the murders of innocent victims Roy Collins and Shane Geoghegan.

Thankfully, history is repeating itself.

The feud between the once-close allies in the Kinahan and Hutch clans demonstrated the protagonists’ disdain and contempt for the rule of law in a civilised society.

By bringing their war, which was ultimately about drugs and money, on to the streets they terrorised whole communities, not to mention the heartbreak suffered by the families of the dead, including those of two totally innocent men who were gunned down in cases of mistaken identity.

The State has shown its determination to drag the two sides of this conflagration to justice, as it did in Limerick.

Hutch’s arrest will also be a source of serious concern to his beleaguered enemy-in-chief Daniel Kinahan, as he views developments from his bolthole in Dubai.

He too must realise it is now a matter of when, and not if, he too will be extradited to stand trial before the Special Criminal Court.

Intensive, highly secret moves are under way at the highest levels of international law enforcement and diplomacy to prise him from his desert refuge.