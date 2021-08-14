| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Williams: While spotlight was on Daniel Kinahan, the gardaí quietly went after The Monk

The arrest this week of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in Spain shows that while even the smartest criminals can run, they can’t always hide

Gerry Hutch in 2016 Expand
Gerry Hutch Expand
Regency Expand

Close

Gerry Hutch in 2016

Gerry Hutch in 2016

Gerry Hutch

Gerry Hutch

Regency

Regency

/

Gerry Hutch in 2016

Paul Williams Email

The arrest in Spain of gang boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch on foot of an extradition warrant to face a murder charge is a most dramatic breakthrough in the five-year investigation of the notorious Regency Hotel attack.

The once-powerful criminal mastermind had become something of a pimpernel figure who had successfully kept out of sight as he moved around Europe since fleeing the country in 2016.

Hutch and his associates had grown confident that he would never face criminal charges arising out of the incident during which a five-member hit squad – including three dressed as a Garda Swat team armed with AK-47s – stormed a boxing weigh-in organised by Daniel Kinahan on February 5, 2016.

Most Watched

Privacy