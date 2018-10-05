Patients at a popular Dublin sports clinic were evacuated after a fire broke out late last night.

Patients at a popular Dublin sports clinic were evacuated after a fire broke out late last night.

Patients evacuated after fire breaks out at popular sports clinic

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a call at the Sports Surgery Clinic (SSC) in Santry at around 10.45pm on Thursday October 4.

According to the fire service, the blaze may have been caused by a battery. It is understood that the incident occurred in the plant room.

“We attended a small fire that we believe to have been from a very small issue with a battery,” a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

“The fire was dealt with in a short amount of time.”

A patient at the hospital told Independent.ie that they were evacuated while emergency services attended to the fire.

“The whole thing took about 45 minutes,” the patient said.

“It was about 10.30pm when the fire alarm went off.”

A spokesperson for the sports clinic told Independent.ie that it was a “minor electrical fire.”

“SSC can confirm that a minor electrical fire broke out in the plant room on the 3rd floor,” they said.

“Patients and staff were safely evacuated from the affected area in line with our fire plan.

“The situation was under control quickly and staff and patients were allowed back on the ward.

“No one was injured in the incident.”

The clinic was founded in 2007 and is frequented by many Irish sports stars, including GAA legend Bernard Brogan.

Brogan recently spoke about making a friend in Leinster Rugby star Josh van der Flier, who underwent surgery at the Santry Sports Clinic on the same day as him.

World-famous rock singer Jon Bon Jovi also attended the clinic after he injured his knee during a performance several years ago.

Online Editors