Patients are being admitted to intensive care with Omicron – but Delta remains dominant

The majority of people in intensive care units (ICU) have the Delta variant of Covid because of the lag effect in illness progression — not necessarily because Omicron is more mild, the HSE said today.

It came after the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Wednesday that the majority of those in intensive care did not have Omicron, but were suffering from Delta instead.

Professor Ross Morgan, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine, Beaumont said: “The data is not quite mature enough yet in terms of this (Omicron v Delta).

“We know typically if we look at previous waves over two years that by day ten things start to get bad. Usually between day seven to 12 is a sort of a wobbly period for a patient with Covid.

“If they get Covid pneumonitis, which is lung injury, it usually happens at that point and then they come into hospital. And then the hospitalisation period is lengthy.”

He explained at an HSE press conference in Dr Steevens’ Hospital: “Patients who go to the intensive care unit are often there (in hospital already) for two, three, and four weeks and longer. Two, three months on some occasions.”

He said the health authorities are “not quite there yet” in assessing Omicron’s capabilities in consigning patients to ICU or causing fatalities.

But Prof Morgan added: “I think the signals on Omicron are somewhat better than the previous viruses with regard to the nature of the virus itself, what parts of the airway it affects.

“There is less attraction perhaps to the lower airway.”

“A lot of the patients in ICU have been there for a period of time. So they’ve perhaps come through with the Delta virus. There are patients going into the ICU now.”

He said the information “should be available” as to proportions of admissions and more serious care, but said clinicians don't make a distinction — while the HSE does not carry out widespread genomic analysis.

“Once they're sick and they have lung injury, that’s the issue at hand rather than what type of virus they have,” the profsessor said.

“But I can tell you that there are patients currently going into our ICU where Omicron is the dominant virus.”

Paul Reid, CEO, HSE said “The Taoiseach’s comments were certainly based on feedback from ICU consultants around the country.

“They are dealing with long-term patients at that stage. The obvious qualifier on that is we haven't been through the full lag effect yet of all of the Covid patients coming through from Omicron.”

The Taoiseach also said this week that the majority of people admitted to intensive care with Covid have not been fully vaccinated.

They tell doctors they bitterly regret not ensuring they were jabbed against the virus, Mr Martin added.

“The figures are that 54pc of people in ICU are not fully vaccinated,” the Taoiseach told the media. “That’s a very high figure. It’s about 5pc of the population.

“And just to add to that, I spoke to some doctors over the Christmas period who say that one of the first questions they ask people (entering ICU) is, have you been vaccinated? And if the person says ‘No, I haven't been,’ they ask: ‘Do you regret that?’

“And invariably the person will say to the doctor that ‘Yes, I regret not getting vaccinated,’ the Taoiseach commented.