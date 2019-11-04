There’s a Talking Heads lyric that goes: “I’m inside and I’m outside at the same time.” The song happens to be called ‘Television Man’.

Pat Stacey: 'Gay Byrne was as good as anyone in showbiz, like him or loathe him, we were incredibly lucky to have him'

It’s unlikely Gay Byrne knew much about Talking Heads; not really his type of music.

In a way, though, the words of the song encapsulate the contradiction of the country’s most famous (and occasionally infamous) and influential television man.

Depending on which angle you were observing him from, and at what point in his long career, Byrne could just as easily be an insider or an outsider.

On the one hand, he was the epitome of establishment: the ultimate RTÉ creature, the doyen of Montrose, the biggest star in the firmament, the face of public service broadcasting and the man a generation of (once) Young Turks, most notably Ryan Tubridy and Joe Duffy, who both got their start under ‘Uncle Gaybo’, looked up to and looked to emulate.

But this is the image of the Gay Byrne of later years, long after he’d voluntarily walked away from his 37-year tenure as presenter and producer of ‘The Late Late Show’ and settled comfortably into the role of grand old man of RTÉ – though not so comfortably that he didn’t occasionally exert the privilege seniority confers to be outspoken and even grouchy. This Byrne was a not-quite-ready-to-retire-yet living legend who presented programmes like ‘The Meaning of Life’ and his Lyric FM jazz show seemingly for his own personal satisfaction as much as anything else.

Byrne the outsider, on the other hand, dates from the summer of 1962, when ‘The Late Late’ arrived on air as an eight-week summer filler.

It ended up hanging around for decades, shaping public discourse and debate, pulling the curtain back on subjects that would otherwise have remained hidden – contraception, homosexuality, AIDS, unemployment, divorce, abortion – and reflecting Irish society back at itself in an often less-than-flattering way.

“It started on ‘The Late, Late Show’,” went the song that closed the programme during the Byrne years, and more often than not it had.

By no stretch of the imagination anyone’s idea of a radical, this Byrne, the young to middle-aged one with a canny sense of how the country was changing and the ability to shape it into compelling television, still managed to regularly get up the noses of politicians and churchmen.

Following the celebrated, if now rather comical, moment in a 60s edition of ‘The Late Late’ when Byrne asked a woman what colour nightie she’d worn on her wedding night and she replied she didn’t think she’d worn one, the Bishop of Galway, Michael Browne, called him “a purveyor of filth”.

In the 80s, when Ireland was mired in recession, Byrne’s comment that the country was “banjaxed” and that young people would be better off emigrating prompted howls of outrage from some corners of Leinster House. Even the ‘Evening Herald’ had a pop at him in the early days. There’s a wonderful clip in the episode of ‘Reeling in the Years’ focusing on 1962 of the paper’s then television critic, who was attending the very first Jacobs TV awards, telling the reporter he’d like to see that Gay Byrne fellow taken off air.

Byrne always engendered strong feelings.

Two of the most famous ‘Late Late’ moments illustrate how, depending on circumstances, it was possible for one person to hold wildly conflicting opinions of him.

To watch his interview with the monumentally arrogant Pádraig Flynn is to witness a master at work, expertly reeling in a big, fat fish that never fully realises how deeply the hook is embedded in its flapping mouth.

In sharp contrast, his icily hostile encounter with Annie Murphy – probably the one moment in his career when the mask slipped and the professional gave way to the personal – was unpleasant viewing that still leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

Byrne, complex and inscrutable to the end, always rejected the idea he was an opinion-former, guiding and influencing the national conversation.

He was merely the presenter of an entertainment show, he’d say. Disingenuous? Maybe.

And yet, of all the tributes and assessments you’ll read in the coming days, the one aspect of his career that’s most often overlooked is his brilliance as a straightforward entertainment show host.

It’s captured best in a classic black-and-white ‘Late Late’ from 1970, which you can probably find on YouTube, featuring a glittering line-up of guests including Peter Sellers, Trevor Howard, Matt Busby and Eamonn Andrews.

This was the showbiz Byrne, the Byrne who delighted in comedy, in his element, doing what he loved – interviewing funny, talented, exceptional stars.

Don’t forget that ‘The Late Late Show’ was modelled on America’s ‘Tonight’, hosted first by Jack Parr and, from 1962, Johnny Carson.

Gay Byrne, given the right calibre of guests to bounce off, was as good as anyone in the business and better than many of them. Like him or loathe him, we were incredibly lucky to have him.

