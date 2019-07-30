Broadcaster Pat Kenny has confirmed he'll financially support Dalkey residents in their challenge against a mixed-use development for Bulloch Harbour.

Pat Kenny vows to make 'a good donation' to help fund fight against 'wrong-headed' Bulloch Harbour development

In recent days, householders around Dalkey have received a newsletter asking residents to contribute to a fund-raising initiative.

This is aimed at raising sufficient funds to launch a High Court judicial review of June’s An Bord Pleanála ruling.

Yesterday Dalkey resident Mr Kenny said that he intends to make “a good donation” to the fund-raising effort by the Bulloch Harbour Preservation Association.

“Everyone is being asked to chip in to get the process going,” he said.

“I am no legal expert, but it was a wrong-headed decision made to grant planning permission and it has to be stopped.

Waves crashing over Bulloch Harbour in Dalkey Photo: PJ Drudy

“If a judge is shown a video of Bulloch Harbour during Storm Emma I would hope the judge would say ‘Were ye crazy or what?’ and tear up the planning decision.

“Everyone should google those videos and see for themselves.”

Mr Kenny said he was motivated into donating to the legal fund over health and safety concerns, along with the preservation of the harbour.

The broadcaster said that the bar shouldn’t be set so high for residents in challenging An Bord Pleanála decisions with the costs that are involved.

Bulloch Harbour, Dalkey

He said that board members making the An Bord Pleanála decisions were “unelected people who have more power than elected people. It is extraordinary”.

Last week, Mr Kenny who hosts the daily radio show The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, said that the Bulloch Harbour decision resulted in him losing faith in An Bord Pleanála in adjudicating on planning decisions.

The Bulloch Harbour decision was made before the appeals board gave the go-ahead for apartments beside the Kenny home - which the Newstalk broadcaster and his wife, Kathy strenuously opposed.

In both cases, the appeals board ignored the recommendation of its own inspector to refuse planning.

Pat and Kathy Kenny and an artist's impression of how the development beside their home will look as seen from their garden.

Coincidentally, the applicant for both sites is Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital. In relation to the residential development given the go-ahead adjacent to the Kenny home, Mr Kenny confirmed that the group of residents who opposed the plan have met in recent days.

“We are investigating all possibilities and that includes taking legal advice.”

Richard Barrett

A spokeswoman for the Bulloch Harbour Preservation Association said that she has no doubt that sufficient funds will be raised for the High Court legal challenge, such is the depth of local feeling concerning the appeals board decision.

“We have been inundated with communications by the members of the public expressing their amazement, disbelief and outrage at the findings of An Bord Pleanála.

“We have been pressed very hard and strongly encouraged to take this action by the enormity of the response.”

Online Editors