Half of all passports are now being delivered via online applications which can be put in 24 hours a day any day of the week, Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney has said.

Half of all passports are now being delivered via online applications which can be put in 24 hours a day any day of the week, Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney has said.

Passports applied for online can be delivered in four working days, Minister tells Dáil

Mr Coveney said a passport applied for online can be delivered inside four working days.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said passports applied for via the Post Office’s “passport express” service can be delivered in 10 working days for renewals. First time applications via this service can take 15 working days.

He said the peak time for passport applications runs from February to August with a big number in the summer months and backlogs still can occur. “Let’s not get lulled into a false sense of security on passports,” Mr Coveney warned.

Replying to Fine Gael Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, the Tánaiste said 216 temporary clerical officers were hired this year to cope with peak passport applications. He said the service was no focused on trying to speed up delivery of children’s passports.

The Foreign Affairs Minister agreed with Fianna Fáil foreign affairs spokesman, Niall Collins, who said the Passport Office had modernised its services very effectively in recent years.

Mr Coveney said in the past as a TD, trying to get passports for people who found belatedly that they needed one, had been a big part of his constituency office workload.

The Minister told Deputy Durkan that credit card-style passports were becoming increasingly popular and were widely recognised for travel – especially across the EU.

But Mr Coveney added that the card passport, though convenience as it can be carried in a wallet, was not enough and a regular passport should also be sought.

The Foreign Affairs repeated that he expected a new UK proposal on the Brexit border ‘backstop’ to be published soon – perhaps as early as next week. He told Labour’s Joan Burton that the Irish authorities would see this document as soon as it was lodged with EU negotiators in Brussels.

“There’s no question of hiding anything from Ireland here,” Mr Coveney insisted.

Online Editors