Passengers on plane forced to make emergency landing bussed from Shannon to Dublin due to lack of hotel rooms

Passengers from a flight that made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport had to be bussed across the country to hotels “near Dublin”, as there weren’t enough rooms available in the Shannon area.

Travellers were left stranded in Shannon for several hours on Tuesday after their Delta Air Lines flight from Edinburgh to Boston was forced to divert and make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport.

Delta Air Lines flight DL-123 took off from Edinburgh at around 12.30pm. But soon after departure, the crew of the Boeing 767-300(ER) reported “serious issues” with one of the aircraft’s hydraulic systems.

The crew entered a holding pattern off the Scottish coast as they attempted to troubleshoot the problem but soon declared an emergency and diverted to Shannon.

The issue involved the aircraft hydraulic system that operates a number of aircraft functions including nose-wheel steering. The crew advised air traffic controllers that they would not be able to vacate the runway after landing as they believed they would not have nose-wheel steering.

The crew also confirmed they would be "landing fast” and would require the full length of the runway, which, at 3,199 metres, is the longest in Ireland.

On the ground at Shannon, an emergency plan was put into action which involved alerting the local authority fire service, HSE, National Ambulance Service and gardaí. Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the airport along with a number of ambulances and garda units.

The aircraft landed safely at 1.43pm and the crew confirmed they had steering capability and would be able to vacate the runway under their own power. Rescue vehicles pursued the aircraft along the runway after it landed while fire crews used thermal imaging cameras to inspect the plane’s braking system and undercarriage to ensure it hadn’t overheated during the emergency landing.

The passengers disembarked the plane and, hours later, were bussed to Dublin as the airline said there were no hotel rooms available in the Shannon area.

However, this meant passengers only had a few hours’ sleep before they would have to return to Shannon at 5am.

A hotel industry source confirmed that several local properties were contacted to see whether they had rooms available.

He said: “There were very few if any rooms available in Clare or Limerick on Tuesday night. It’s very busy at the moment. It’s very unusual for this to happen but we are often contacted when a flight diverts and rooms are needed. Unfortunately there were none on this occasion.”

Passenger Chris Rotella opted to search for a hotel room himself. He said: “Delta is busing people to Dublin (3hr) for a hotel then back tomorrow morning at 5am.”

However he said it would have been midnight before they would have been able to check-in to a hotel in Dublin, so he paid for his own hotel room in Limerick.

A replacement Boeing 767 aircraft arrived in Shannon from JFK International Airport in New York on Wednesday morning to collect the passengers.

This aircraft was due to depart at midday on Wednesday but this was changed to 12.30pm. At around 2.30pm, passengers began boarding the flight, more than 24 hours after the incident aircraft first diverted. It eventually departed at 3.40pm.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement saying: "Customers on Delta flight 123 on July 12th from Edinburgh to Boston, safely diverted to Shannon, Ireland after a mechanical issue with the aircraft, are now being accommodated in hotels overnight near Dublin, the closest available and with ground transportation and meals provided. Customers will continue onto Boston tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after transiting back to Shannon."

The airline added: “Delta apologises to our customers for the delay in their travel plans. Representatives from Delta are contacting each customer with an additional apology."