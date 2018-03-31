Irish Rail have said their will be disruptions to their Heuston to Kildare, Heuston to Waterford and Connolly to Skerries, including northside DART lines while they carry out works.

Passengers advised of disruptions to DART and rail services this weekend

The temporary changes to services came into effect on Friday afternoon and bus transfers continue to operate on the following routes until Monday:

Dublin Heuston to Cork/Limerick/Kerry: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Newbridge, with a train service between Newbridge and Cork, Limerick and Kerry

Dublin Heuston to Galway/Westport: bus transfers will operate between Heuston and Kildare, with a train service between Kildare and Galway and Westport

Dublin Heuston to Hazelhatch commuter services will operate to a revised schedule. The following alert is also in place for Northside DART, Northern Commuter and Belfast Enterprise passengers as track improvement works will be carried out today and Sunday, full services on these lines will resume on Monday. Services will operate as following:

DART services will not operate between Howth/Malahide and Dublin Connolly. DART services between Connolly and Bray/Greystones will operate. Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets on northside routes during this time.

Belfast Enterprise services will operate as a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, with a train service between Drogheda and Belfast.

Northern Commuter services will operate to a limited schedule between Drogheda and Skerries, with a bus transfer between Dublin Connolly and Skerries. A spokesperson for Irish Rail said: “While the vast majority of our works take place overnight or at times of minimal impact, the scale of some projects do cause unavoidable impact on services. “As we work to ensure we avoid impacting on weekday commuting at all times, the four day period over Easter does provide an opportunity to progress larger scale and complex projects.

"Resignalling of Kilkenny and its approaches; the completion of underbridge works for Kildare County Council; and significant track renewal at two sites on Dublin’s northside will be delivered in a concentrated time period, ensuring the works can be delivered efficiently and effectively. "We apologise for the inconvenience for what are essential works.”

Customers are advised to check times on all route over the Easter weekend on www.irishrail.ie Commemoration ceremonies and parade will impact Dublin Bus services across a number of routes.

A full service will operate on Saturday and a full Nitelink service will operate.

A full Sunday service will operate on Easter Sunday with no Nitelink services. However, temporary diversions in the City Centre will be in place until approximately 3pm. Northbound and Southbound routes through O’Connell St will be affected.

There will be diversions in place for Route 123, Route 747, Route 29a, Route 31a/31b, Route 32, Route 130, Route 41b/41c, Route 33, Route 14, Route 15, Route 27 and Route 151. A Sunday service will operate on Easter Monday there will be no NItelink service.

For more information on changes to Dublin Bus routes across the weekend, visit www.dublinbus.ie The Luas will operate as normal with some disruptions to both the Red Luas Line and the Green Luas line on Sunday due to Easter Commemorations in the city centre.

We're in for a mixed bag weather wise across the weekend. A Met Eireann Forecaster said: "A few residual showers will affect Ireland today but they will be lighter as compared to recent days. "A lot of dry weather generally but with more cloud than sunny spells. Northeast breezes will keep temperatures of only 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

"Coolest all the while in the east, with brisk winds for a time along Irish Sea coasts. "Remaining cool and showery, with the risk of hail and thunder too. Some uncertainty for the later stage of the Easter Weekend. "Saturday night will be very cold with clear spells and light northerly breezes - overall dry but isolated showers may occur. Frost and possibly some ice setting in later with lowest temperatures of -3 to +1C."

Easter Sunday is going to be frosty to begin, it will be dry and sunny overall. Cloudy and rain will move southwest through Munster in the late afternoon, gradually moving up through Leinster in the evening, we can expect top temperatures of 9C, with the west set to get the best of the weather.

Online Editors