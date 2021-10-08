Paschal Donohoe: ‘Ireland will continue to be very attractive to locate a business in’

Paschal Donohoe confirmed the decision to sign up to OECD tax deal after cabinet meeting yesterday

The era of Ireland’s ultra-low, single rate of corporate tax is over.

Companies doing business here will soon be separated by size after Ireland pledged to join a global deal to tax larger multinationals at 15pc.

The Government has received EU assurances that it can keep the 12.5pc rate for the 160,000 firms here that make less than €750m in worldwide revenues.

The Finance Minister confirmed the decision after a cabinet meeting yesterday.

“This is the right decision,” Paschal Donohoe said. “It is a sensible and pragmatic decision made by the Government in the interests of our country.

“I believe, even with this decision, Ireland will continue to be a very attractive country to create a business and to locate a business in, and I believe being outside of the agreement will create significant risks to making that happen.”

The 15pc minimum rate will affect 56 Irish firms employing around 100,000 people and 1,500 foreign-owned multinationals with around 400,000 staff, the minister said.

The European Commission has assured the Government it will be “faithful” to the OECD deal when it brings it into EU law by 2023, and that keeping two rates of tax does not contravene EU rules.

EU Economy Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said it was a “momentous and hugely positive step” for Europe.

Mr Donohoe does not expect further corporate tax demands from Brussels on the back of yesterday’s move.

“I believe we will enter into a period of stability regarding the implementation of this agreement,” he said.

“This is a very significant move from Ireland in relation to how we can stabilise tax policy in Europe and across the world.”

The agreement also shifts taxing rights on very large firms to countries where they make their sales.

The Government believes the entire deal will cost up to €2bn a year in tax revenues – a fifth of the current tax take – despite extra revenues that could come from a higher tax rate.

Nobel Prize-winning US economist Joseph Stiglitz, who coined the phrase “leprechaun economics”, said yesterday that Ireland’s worries about losing foreign investment as a result of the deal are “greatly exaggerated” and that the country will do better with an economic model that is not “based on taking advantage of your neighbours”.

“Yes, there will be some consequences, but I think Ireland has a strong record: a highly educated labour force, it’s made the right decision in staying a part of Europe, as opposed to its neighbour, the UK, it’s an English speaking country. I think these worries are greatly exaggerated,” he told an event organised by the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation.

National Treasury Management Agency chief executive Conor O’Kelly said the €2bn figure was “a reasonably prudent forecast”.

However, the Government won’t know the full details of the deal until at least next spring. The OECD wants to apply it the following year, in 2023.

The head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland, Mark Redmond, said the deal “ensures essential predictability, stability and certainty for multinational employers”.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said the announcement was “a watershed for the Irish business model”.

A total of 134 out of 140 countries supported an initial deal inked in July.

With Ireland’s support, it brings that total to 135.