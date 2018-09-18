The wheels were stolen from a nurse's car while she worked in a hospital, police have said.

'Particularly disgusting' - wheels stolen from nurse's car while she worked in hospital

The nurse parked up at Craigavon Hospital in Co Armagh at 7.20am on Sunday and the theft was discovered at 3pm. The car was left on top of blocks.

The PSNI called the theft "disgusting" on a post on its Craigavon Facebook page.

"Our NHS colleagues to tremendous work, around the clock 24/7, 365 days a year," the post read.

"From long term care to urgent life saving interventions, they are so often the ones standing between us and death.

"It is particularly disgusting therefore to hear of an attack on one of our nurses at Craigavon hospital, where all 4 wheels of her red golf GTD were removed while she was at work, caring for those in need."

"Someone must have seen something, or know where those wheels are now.

"If you work in a garage and you've been offered these cheap since, and you can assist- do the right thing."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to call 101 referencing incident number 897 of 16/09/2018.

