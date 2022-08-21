The ‘mystery French lady’ who has been laying flowers on the grave of Michael Collins for the last 20 years has said sites of Irish historical heritage are being “badly neglected”.

For Véronique Crombé, a lecturer at the French National Museum, her background working in history has resulted in her wanting to keep the memory of one of Ireland’s political heroes alive.

The 62-year-old Parisian, who this week travelled to west Cork to mark the 100th anniversary of Collins’ death, told the Irish Independent: “I think that the way to commemorate him is to be involved positively and constructively in things that mattered to him.

“As far as I am concerned, given my professional background, it’s the protection of the Irish artistic and historical heritage, which is badly neglected, especially when it comes to sites related to the late 19th and early 20th century, and notably to the Easter Rising and the War of Independence, including the Moore Street issue.”

Campaigners have been seeking to preserve Moore Street, a place synonymous with the 1916 Easter Rising, after plans for a big development were approved by Dublin City Council.

There has been significant levels of political opposition by those interested in preserving an area of history.

Ms Crombé believes all that is related to history and art has a huge role to play in education, “and education meant a lot for Michael Collins,” she added.

Her obsession with the Irish revolutionary began after watching the movie directed by Neil Jordan, whom she actually met some years later.

“It was very brief and he was very nice.”

The film prompted her to learn more about Collins and she began by ordering books online and set out to visit Ireland.

“I rediscovered the notes taken in secondary school about Irish history at the time, and realised that what we were taught was riddled with inaccuracies. So I started to search the internet and ordered books online.”

Asked whether she thought the movie accurately portrayed the events that unfolded in real life, she said: “Neil Jordan never claimed everything was accurate. Enjoy it for what it is, a good movie, with good actors, about a fascinating figure of Irish history. And if you are after historical facts - read books, attend lectures, historical tours, visit the places that Michael Collins did, study archives… That’s one of these days’ scourges, that so many people don’t make a difference any more between fiction and history.”

She described Collins as a “greater than life” figure, and despite having no Irish connection whatsoever, she continues to honour his memory every year.

“When I’m in Dublin, I place flowers when I visit the grave at Glasnevin. On specific occasions, like his birthday, St Michael’s day, some special dates like the 24th of April, I have flowers delivered if I am not around.

“I meet some of his family once a year when I am in the area, at Béal na Bláth (where Michael Collins was shot dead). I’m in touch by email and social media.”

Despite her love of Ireland, she has no plans to move here full-time.

“One has to be realistic. I’m 62, my dad is now in his 90s and in poor health. I have a job that does not really exist in Ireland and I wouldn’t find the equivalent here.

“I don’t need to tell you that there is a terrible housing crisis in the country. I know personally people who did take that step, full of enthusiasm, and it didn’t really end the way they had hoped.

"I think I am far better off staying in Paris where I live and work, where I have many friends and a good part of my life, and coming here regularly.”

