‘Parishioners are disturbed and angry’ about RTE coverage of Pope’s visit, priest says

Fr Finian Connaughton, from Co Meath, wrote an open letter on the reaction of parishioners to the media coverage when Pope Francis visited Ireland in August, taking to the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) website to encourage other members to “challenge RTÉ”.
“Can I suggest, through the ACP website, that it is now time to challenge RTE; this time in relation to their coverage of the World Meeting of Families that included the visit of Pope Francis,” the priest said.
“So many parishioners are disturbed and angry about it and ask if ‘there is nothing we can do about it?’ One of my friends has begun a one-man campaign by refusing to pay his TV licence.
“When one reflects on the power of withholding rents, charges, etc., and the power of boycott, from our history one would have to say that he has a valid point. Imagine if enough people had the guts to join him.”
Among the “instances of bias and misrepresentation” Fr Connaughton claims that RTÉ depicted are archive items that were broadcasted in the lead up to the visit, that had a “damaging effect” on priests and other members of the church.
He claims that researchers located people and priests that are “well known to wield a permanent axe against the church” for chat-line programmes.
He added that the Pope was given “zero credit” for his merits among the coverage, and that panels on discussion programmes were “imbalanced”.
The Drumconrath parish priest concluded that members of the church often feel like “Father Teds” and criticised the inclusion of a comedian during RTÉ’s coverage.
He said: “On a final point concerning imbalance on panels; for me the ultimate insult was the inclusion of a comedian on the analysis of that wonderful Croke Park experience on Saturday night.
“As church, as people, we are all seen as Fr. Teds; good to laugh at, and don’t forget that in RTE parlance the words priest and paedophile, cleric and abuse always go hand in hand.
“Are we priests happy to see our profession, vocation, however we name what we do, ridiculed day after day and say nothing about it? Our silence is deafening and dangerous.
“I hope these few lines are seen as some attempt to redress the imbalance and keep some kind of flag flying for a team several goals down and struggling.”
In response to the letter, a spokesperson for RTÉ told Independent.ie that "RTÉ's coverage of the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland was balanced and fair and, as host broadcaster for domestic and international audiences, thorough and complete, providing almost 18 hours of continuous live coverage.
"RTÉ's own audience research shows that almost 88 per cent of the audience felt the tone of RTÉ's coverage was appropriate, with 89pc saying it was important that RTÉ covered the visit. The majority of the audience felt that RTÉ offered a proper range of perspectives on the visit.
"RTÉ covered issues around clerical sex abuse in advance of the visit, including three highly significant statements by leaders of the Catholic Church in Ireland dealing directly with the issue of abuse in this country.
"Pope Francis also addressed this issue extensively during his visit, including a long meeting with survivors and a plea for forgiveness for the Church failures in this regard at the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park."
