Parish to lose its only church as nuns decide not to renew lease

Congregation told they will have to go to neighbouring areas for mass from next year

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown

Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown

Ciaran O'Neill

A Catholic parish in Derry is to lose its only church after a religious order decided not to renew the lease on the building.

Since being set up 27 years ago, Culmore parish has used a church owned by the Sisters of Mercy for its services. However, the Sunday Independent has learned the order recently informed the diocese that its lease for the church building would not be renewed after April next year.

