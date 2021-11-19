Parish priest unfairly dismissed sacristan after Covid-19 pandemic put a hole in local church finances

A parish priest unfairly dismissed a long serving sacristan after the Covid-19 pandemic put a hole in local church finances.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has upheld a claim by sacristan Michael Keohane he was unfairly dismissed by way of redundancy by Fr John McCarthy in June 2020.

WRC adjudicator Patsy Doyle ordered that Fr McCarthy reinstate Mr Keohane to his former role of parish sacristan in the Cork parish of Rosscarbery despite what she described as the “protestations” of Fr McCarthy to re-instatement.

Ms Doyle commented that “the justice of the case dictates an order of re-engagement”.

Mr Keohane told a hearing that he wished to be re-instated and said the parties "could work around their differences for the good of the Church”.

Mr Keohane acted as sacristan for the parish for 26 years and told the hearing he was “shocked and very upset” to receive a registered letter confirming his dismissal through redundancy on June 26, 2020.

Ms Doyle has backdated Mr Keohane’s re-instatement to July 7 this year and ordered that on re-instatement, Mr Keohane repay the redundancy lump sum received of €9,568.

Ms Doyle found that Mr Keohane “was unfairly selected for redundancy amidst an attempt to address the diminution of income at the Church”.

She said Mr Keohane's exclusion from the decision-making process renders this an unfair selection for redundancy.

She also found that “the ongoing tension in the employment relationship to be a factor" in Mr Keohane’s selection for redundancy, "but it was not the sole consideration”.

She stated financial documents provided to the WRC “reflect a sharp reduction in local income but do not reflect the diocesan accounts or address the 2019 surplus”. She said she could not accept that these documents reflected a fairness in Mr Keohane’s selection for redundancy.

Ms Doyle found Mr Keohane “was clearly excluded from the participation in his own redundancy” and that he had “made very cogent arguments for his retention in employment post his dismissal”. These arguments were made in letters to Fr McCarthy and his superior as appeals.

Ms Doyle said: “He was not heard at those levels, and he deserved much more respect than that.”

She accepted that a climate of uncertainty and indeed emergency existed from March 2020 in Ireland through the advancing pandemic.

She said Fr McCarthy “acted and made a redundancy of his sole employee as a perceived necessary and proportionate measure to how he saw things as an employer.

“However, in so doing, I have found that he by-passed the need to practice an objective selection process tempered with a reasonable approach.”

She said she was “most troubled by the lack of visible effort” to save Mr Keohane’s employment during a national pandemic vis a vis a clear public policy to retain jobs.

Ms Doyle said she understands that Fr McCarthy “acted in what he considered to be the best interests of his Church, but in so doing, I found that he neglected to balance his decision against the best interest of his sole employee or to take account of the umbrella diocese”.

She said she found evidence from both Fr McCarthy and Mr Keohane “of repeated minor disagreements and a residual silence which did nothing to benefit an effective working relationship”.

Ms Doyle said Mr Keohane frequently spending over and above the 12 contracted hours in the church “created some tension between both parties”.

She found that Mr Keohane “presented a strong affiliation with the Church. His family had been associated with the role of sacristan and I accept that this 12-hour contracted position was a strong focal point in his life”.

Ms Doyle stated that Fr McCarthy “equally presented as having a very strong affiliation with the Church” and remarked “it is clear to me that both parties shared and continue to share an ecumenical loyalty that transcends the parameters of this case”.

The WRC heard that Mr Keohane was paid €120 per week to co-exist with a disability pension and loved his sacristan work, frequently attending the church outside his contractual terms.

Mr Keohane’s solicitor, Terence O’Sullivan, argued that Mr Keohane was not the subject of a genuine redundancy, but rather Fr McCarthy had taken an opportunity from the economic backdrop to the national pandemic “and acted on the poor interpersonal relationship between the two parties and moved to dismissal through a feigned redundancy”.

During the hearing, Mr Keohane said he is needed at the church where he has dedicated over 26 years of his life.

He said he felt unwanted by Fr McCarthy as the priest sought to distance himself from him.

Mr Keohane denied that he had organised a protest or chained himself to the altar gate.

He said he loved the Church and carried no hard feelings towards Fr McCarthy.

Asked by solicitor for Fr McCarthy, Beibhinn Murphy, whether it was credible for him to contend that Fr McCarthy had waited 12 years in the long grass to terminate his employment, Mr Keohane replied: “I was not his favourite person.”

Fr McCarthy told the hearing that income was 60pc down and the redundancy was “an honest and responsible means to reducing costs at the parish”.

He confirmed that the redundancy decision was his alone and was made for financial reasons. He denied having any personal enmity against Mr Keohane.

Fr McCarthy remarked that Mr Keohane had not shown “much love“ for the Church when he protested at the church rails.

He denied that interpersonal conflict had informed the circumstance of redundancy and confirmed that Mr Keohane was impeccable in his work.

He said he had not provided an opportunity to Mr Keohane to appeal his decision as he didn’t want to give him “false hope”.

The decision was made in the context of a financial crisis, he said, and was not linked to any grudge against Mr Keohane.

Fr McCarthy said he could not entertain Mr Keohane’s return.

Ms Murphy said the two may have “got off on the wrong foot” after Fr McCarthy’s appointment but argued that the redundancy was “an honest, measured and impartial action in response to the diminution of service and income generation”.

She said the ongoing pandemic had “caused a significant reduction in the income of the parish as church collections provided the lion’s share of income and these were diminished.

Ms Murphy said that around May 2020, Fr McCarthy engaged with his superior around a plan to restructure parishes into clusters. It was agreed that weekday masses would cease at the church where the sacristan worked.

She said the work engaged in by Mr Keohane was no longer there, as the weekday masses had not recommenced.

Asked to comment today on the outcome of the case, Mr O’Sullivan said he would not be commenting “due to the sensitivities of the situation and the people involved in it”.

When contacted for comment today, Fr McCarthy said he would not be commenting on the case "as we are awaiting legal advice as to whether or not to appeal the decision (to the Labour Court)".



