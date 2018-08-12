Parish priest 'steps aside' as gardai investigate child safeguarding concerns

A parish priest has stood aside as gardai have launched an investigation into concerns regarding the safeguarding of children.

The Archdiocese of Dublin has confirmed that they are also probing the issue.

A spokeswoman said in a statement: "In line with Church Policy on Safeguarding Children, a parish priest of Dublin has voluntarily stood aside from his position because of concerns brought to the Diocese and reported to the Gardai.

"The information received relates to several decades ago and is not connected to the parish.

"Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated. It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant Church and State authorities to take place."

They continued to say that they will not be identifying the priest or the parish where he served while investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any concerns or information regarding the safety of children is urged to contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the Diocese on 01 8360314.

Online Editors