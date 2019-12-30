Parish apologises following outcry over post condemning IVF

A parish has apologised for offending would-be parents after it was forced to take down a controversial Facebook comment posted on Christmas Eve claiming in-vitro fertilisation is “totally incompatible with our Catholic faith”.

The post on the website of the Tullamore parish in Co Offaly - accompanied by the image of Jesus as a foetus with a halo over his head - drew much criticism on social media before it was taken down.

The comments also drew a sharp rebuke from Health Minister Simon Harris yesterday who said he thought the days of “inappropriate interference in decisions that individuals and couples make about their own lives” are behind us in a modern society.

The anonymous writer claimed the procedure used by couples who are unable to conceive naturally “damages embryonic stem cells and thus life and is therefore completely, clearly and totally incompatible with our Catholic faith”. They added: “For all believers in God, all life is sacred at all times.”

However, a new post on the parish’s website yesterday said the earlier Christmas Even post “has caused great distress to many members of our parish community and beyond”. “For hurt caused we apologise,“ the statement added.

“Matters concerning fertility are sacred and sensitive, and all children are cherished and God-given, this is the essence of the Christmas message. The parish understands the great suffering experienced by mothers and fathers who long for a child. At this time, we offer our pastoral and prayerful support to all parents and expectant parents.”

But Mr Harris said that while he believed the comment was unintentionally offensive, it was nevertheless “extremely hurtful to many families who are struggling with fertility issues”. He said the comment was “unfortunate, insensitive and hurtful”.

“I want those families to know that the Government stands four square behind them,” he said of a bill that would regulate IVF here in the New Year and make it available as part of the public health service. “It’s absolutely my intention that we will provide IVF as part of the public health service.”

Online Editors