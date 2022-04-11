Parents warned some baby sleeping bags and baby ‘nests’ pose danger of suffocation and choking to children

Parents have been warned of the potential dangers of some baby ‘nests’ and baby sleep bags, after several thousand of the products were recalled in Ireland.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued guidance to families warning of the potential dangers of these baby products.

A combined total of over 4,500 dangerous baby nests and baby sleep bags have been recalled in Ireland over the last year.

The director of communications with the CCPC product safety testing and market surveillance is central to protecting the welfare of consumers across Ireland.

Gráinne Griffin said: “Where a safety issue is identified, the CCPC will take necessary action which, in the case of baby nests and baby sleep bags, involved a substantial number of dangerous products being recalled from the Irish market.”

“The purpose of our guidance is to empower consumers with the knowledge of how to be product safety aware before they buy and avoid these risks. We know that safety is an essential consideration for consumers, particularly when it comes to our children.”

After testing in co-ordination with other EU agencies, 4,524 baby sleep bag units and 36 baby nest units sold in Ireland were found to be dangerous and recalled.

A baby sleep bag is a wearable blanket, designed to keep a baby at a comfortable and safe temperature, without the need for any additional bedding. It is secured at the shoulders, ensuring a baby’s head remains uncovered.

The CCPC highlighted a number of potentially serious risks associated with some baby sleep bag products, including suffocation, where the neck opening is too large, making it easy for a baby’s head to pass through and slip inside the sleep bag; strangulation, due to strings, cords, ties and ribbons; and choking, due to small parts like buttons becoming detached.

A baby nest is a ‘cocoon-like’ mattress consisting of a soft base with padded sides that wrap around the outer rim. They may also be referred to as ‘baby pods’ or ‘sleeping pods’ and are intended for supervised use only.

The CCPC said baby nests should not be used as additional bedding in a baby’s cot, bassinette or left unattended on other soft surfaces.

It said a baby nest is also a choking hazard as a result of the inner contents, stuffing or small detachable parts may become accessible to a baby.

It has encouraged consumers to download its consumer guidance on baby nests at ccpc.ie for full details of associated safety risks, tips for usage, as well as information of what to do next if they suspect they have purchased an unsafe baby nest.