Parents to protest if 'provocative' lingerie display isn't removed

PARENTS who caused a social media stir over claims that a “provocative” lingerie display should be removed from a Dublin shopping centre said they will protest this weekend if the poster isn’t taken down.

Independent.ie reported yesterday that a group of south Dublin parents were “disgusted” over a window display in Dundrum Town Centre, and called for its removal.

The poster is a promotional image for luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur at House of Fraser.

The British brand is hosting a pop-up shop in the department store ahead of Valentine's Day.

The luxury lingerie brand are hosting a pop-up show at the department store before Valentine's Day.

Local resident Kenneth Durr said he was coming out of the cinema with his two children when he came across the display, which he described as bordering on "soft porn".

The story made headlines across the country and in the UK, with many social media users taking to the defense of the lingerie brand.

However, the parents have said that they are hoping the department store will remove the poster after the media coverage the topic has received – and that they will take further action if not.

“The idea is for a protest on Saturday, but I’d prefer if they took it down before then. I’m hoping they’ll crack, I’d prefer if it went peacefully,” Mr Durr told Independent.ie today.

“It would certainly prove our point if it was removed.”

The window display has caused widespread debate among social media users, with some saying that the parents are “overreacting”.

“You’d wear less on the beach on holidays. Bit of an over-reaction. I think it’s tasteful and not harming anybody,” one user said.

Another wrote: “It’s lingerie, an article of women’s clothing. If you go in the store, you’ll see it on rails and shelves in any large clothing store.”

Yesterday, another parent described the “page three” like advert as “immoral”.

"Everyone from parents to grandparents to single people are furious with this advertising," Monica Barber told Independent.ie

"This is over the borderline. They wouldn't have it on the television, it's like pornography to me."

House of Fraser were unavailable to provide a comment yesterday. Dundrum Town Centre and Agent Provocateur have been contacted for comment.

