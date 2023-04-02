| 7.7°C Dublin

Parents say their daughter (10) would still be alive if doctors had spotted Strep A infection earlier

Seán McCárthaigh

The parents of a young girl who died of invasive Group A Strep infection have claimed their daughter would still be alive if doctors had spotted the signs of the potentially fatal condition sooner.

Lilly and Dermot Murphy have called for a greater awareness of the dangers of the most serious form of Strep A infection among medics following a verdict of medical misadventure into the death of their daughter, Vivienne, at an inquest in Dublin last week.

