Parents of woman who died hours after being discharged from hospital tell inquest how she spent 17 hours on a trolley

Melanie and Barry Cleary hold a photo of their late daughter Eve

The heartbroken parents of a woman who died of a clot just hours after being discharged from hospital wept as they recalled how she spent almost 17 hours on a trolley with only a hoodie for a blanket in a corridor.

Eve Cleary (21) died four hours after being discharged from University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where she had spent the previous 23 hours after a bad fall in Limerick city centre.

The inquest took place on World Thrombosis Awareness Day.

The young woman was discharged without a blood clot risk assessment being conducted.

Coroner John McNamara recorded a verdict of death by medical misadventure as he said there unfortunately were "missed opportunities" in Eve Cleary's case though he stressed this was not to fault any individuals involved in her care.

Her family wept and hugged each other as the verdict was returned.

The coroner also issued a recommendation that Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines (on thrombosis risks) be followed at UHL as much as they can be.

Eve's father, Barry, emotionally warned outside the inquest that UHL that evening was like "a cattle mart" because of chronic overcrowding.

Her mother, Melanie, said "Eve's truth has been told" and insisted her daughter's death was entirely preventable.

"My daughter should still be living her very best life - she was everything to us and we miss her every single second of every day," she said.

The young woman had undergone X-ray and CT scans after she fell while walking during heavy rain in Limerick on July 19, 2019.

She landed with her entire weight twisted on her right leg.

While in UHL, her right leg swelled to two or three times the size of her left leg – and had turned a dark red "the colour of a Christmas ham".

Ms Cleary spent over 16 hours on a hospital trolley and another seven hours in a ward before being discharged and sent home – despite her fears and the concern of her family that she was seriously unwell.

Her leg could not bear weight – and she required a wheelchair to leave the hospital.

The scans had been inconclusive about a Lisfranc injury to her leg – and Ms Cleary was sent home despite complaining that her pain was "nine out of 10".

She was in UHL from 9.50pm on July 19 until 9pm on July 20.

Ms Cleary suffered a cardiac arrest at her home shortly before midnight on July 20 – and was pronounced dead at 1.50am on July 21 after being rushed back to UHL.

Her parents, Melanie and Barry Cleary, broke down as they told a Limerick Coroner's inquest that 50 patients were on trolleys in UHL on the day of their daughter's final day alive.

Coroner John McNamara was told the couple sat in their car in the UHL car park that day while they waited for news of their eldest daughter's condition as she waited in the A&E unit and listened to radio reports about record-breaking trolley numbers at UHL.

One message from Ms Cleary, only discovered after her death, read: "I think they think I have a clot."

"There were 50 patients on trolleys in UHL – Eve was one that day," her mother said.

Mr Cleary said the situation in Irish hospitals had "gotten worse and not better".

"I am not surprised hearing that it was overcrowded – it is nothing new. It is a regular occurrence," he said.

"No daughter, no sister, no wife and no young woman should ever have to suffer what Eve suffered – for patient safety," he said.

The inquest heard that there was no ultra-sound facility – critical in diagnosing clots – available over the weekend at that time in UHL.

Patients’ file notes were also impacted by the fact "a skeleton staff" was on duty over the weekend.

Emergency department doctors could only order CT scans in acute situations – all non-life threatening cases had to be referred via specialist consultants.

At one point, Eve Cleary's parents left the inquest having complained: "She would have died anyway… disgrace."

UHL Pathologist Dr Teresa Laszlo conducted a post-mortem on Eve on July 22 at UHL.

She found the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to extensive bilateral thrombo-embolisation or clots which blocked the lungs.

Dr Laszlo said the clots were most likely due to a trauma.

The inquest heard that Ms Cleary had risk factors for clots, including being on the pill, being overweight, being a smoker and having a family history of clots.

The inquest heard she was discharged without a formal risk assessment for possible deep vein thrombosis of venus thrombo-embolism.

Counsel for the Cleary family, Doireann O'Mahony BL, said that: "She should have been risk assessed (for thrombosis) and she was not."

Ms O'Mahony urged the inquest to issue recommendations about thrombosis risk assessment in Irish hospitals – with somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 cases each year.

"Eve's legacy should now be an effort to reduce the number of those deaths," she said.

Ms O'Mahony said it was "quite insulting" to the Cleary family that no formal apology was offered to the family over the events surrounding Eve's death.

Her mother, Melanie, told the inquest the family were heartbroken at what had happened and upset by how they were treated by UHL.

"Eve was with other patients on trolleys in the (UHL) corridor," she said.

"The smell of urine caught in your breath."

Another patient had used a sink as a toilet and it was not dealt with.

The mother wept as she said her daughter was in pain, was upset, didn't have a pillow and had only a hoodie for warmth.

She said her daughter was in pain and deeply upset.

The young woman was discharged with the advice to keep her leg elevated and to rest.

She was not given a discharge letter and was not given a prescription for medication.

Just over two hours after being at home, Ms Cleary decided to go to bed.

Her parents were called when one of Ms Cleary's siblings realised she had collapsed.

"Eve was sitting...her mouth had turned blue," her mother said.

"She said: 'Mam, I am so sorry.' But she never got to finish. She went into cardiac arrest.

"Eve's eyes were black and staring straight ahead. I knew my baby was gone."

The couple were told at UHL that Ms Cleary was pronounced dead at 1.50am.

Later, Melanie Cleary said she discovered her daughter's right leg had turned black.

Barry Cleary said that, shortly before her discharge, Eve cried with pain as a tight tube support was placed on her right leg.

"The image of my beautiful daughter Eve (lying) on a hospital gurney will never leave me," he said.

"Why weren't they (the risks) recognised?"

Emergency Department Registrar Dr Kerin Schwartz said there was no protocol in UHL at the time for screening for DVT/VTE in acute trauma injury.

"This is the only case I have seen when in such a short space of time a patient had so many embolisms," she said.

Orthopaedic doctor Dr Conor Moran said the leg swelling was believed to be linked to the original trauma injury.

He said Ms Cleary was not immobilised as she did not have a cast or leg boot on and was not in UHL for more than 24 hours.

"She did not meet the criteria (for a clot assessment)," he said.

"I don't recall any discussion at all about a blood clot."

Dr Moran extended his sympathies to the Cleary family.

"I think about Eve since that day and I am extremely sorry for what they (Cleary family) have had to go through."

Orthopaedic consultant Dr Lester D'Souza, who did not see Ms Cleary at UHL but was consulted on her care, said she was treated for the aftermath of a trauma injury which explained the leg swelling and pain.

"I don't think clotting ever crossed my mind given the history she had," Dr D’Souza said.

"She had very few risk factors (on the day)."

The first treatment Ms Cleary received for a clot was in the emergency department as Dr Gillian Judge fought in vain to save her life with clot-busting medication.